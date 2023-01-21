The head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, said that he might visit Ukraine within the next four weeks. On January 21, the minister stated this in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

“It has not been finalized yet. But what is certain is that I will soon go to Ukraine. Perhaps even within the next four weeks,” Pistorius answered a journalist’s question about his upcoming trips and visits.

The day before, Boris Pistorius said that the participants in the meeting at the Ramstein airbase in Germany did not decide on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. He noted that the views of the allies regarding the supply of tanks differ, and assured that Germany was not the only one opposed to sending such military equipment.

On the same day, Stefan Kotre, a member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, in an interview with Izvestia, said that Germany should “stay on the sidelines”, but at the same time “develop into the positions of both sides.” In his opinion, the Germans should no longer turn their weapons against the Russians.

Earlier, on January 19, a representative of the German Defense Ministry said that Berlin’s policy regarding the supply of lethal weapons to Kyiv remains unchanged. Moreover, the German Defense Ministry stressed that Germany does not plan military support for Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of a discussion about Western supplies, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia earlier that day about the complete destruction of stockpiles of Soviet equipment in Ukraine. According to him, since the beginning of the special operation, Kyiv has disposed of not only what was listed behind them, but also what the countries of Eastern Europe supplied.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

