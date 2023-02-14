German Defense Minister Pistorius criticized the condition of the Leopard 2 tanks promised to Ukraine

The number and condition of the Leopard 2 tanks promised to Ukraine leaves much to be desired, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said before the meeting of the heads of defense departments of NATO member countries in Brussels. The speech of the German Minister was broadcast on site alliance.

According to Pistorius, we are talking about 14 tanks of the 2A6 modification from Germany and three A6 from Portugal, which “for a small NATO member country” is a big contribution.

“A Polish colleague is now working on A4 models, and you should ask him about the current state. And there, too, one cannot say that it’s a very heady success, to put it with restraint, ”the German minister emphasized, adding that this also applies to the technical condition of the cars and the number of spare parts for them.

At the end of January, Western countries agreed to supply tanks for Ukraine. In particular, Germany promised to send Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, they will arrive in March. At the same time, Germany also approved their re-export from NATO partner countries. Norway, Spain, Portugal and Poland also announced their readiness to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.