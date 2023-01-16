German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve her resignation on Monday. This is reported by Reuters news agency, after the German newspaper Image had already reported on Saturday that Lambrecht intended to leave. In Germany, the question has long been whether Lambrecht would be able to get its armed forces sufficiently in shape, given the tensions with Russia since the start of the Ukraine war.

Moreover, since taking office more than a year ago, she has made several blunders, such as when she shared on Instagram that the Ukraine war had given her “a lot of special impressions” and “a lot of meetings with interesting and wonderful people”. In a statement about her resignation, Lambrecht said Monday that “months of media attention” to her “person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about Germany’s armed forces and the country’s security policy.

The timing of the resignation of 57-year-old Lambrecht, who is a fellow party member of Chancellor Scholz, is very unfortunate. Later this week, the German government must make a decision about new international military aid to Ukraine. A recent military exercise also caused new concerns: several tanks turned out to be in such a bad condition that they were taken out of service.