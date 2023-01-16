Among the many things that the invasion of Ukraine has changed in Germany, from this Monday can be counted the Defense Minister, the Social Democrat Christine Lambrecht. The head of the armed forces has announced her resignation after several days of rumors and speculation about her imminent departure. Lambrecht voluntarily leaves a position that almost no one denied that she was too big for him. After multiple setbacks and controversies, and after more than 10 months of Russian invasion of her neighboring country, the former minister has decided to retire so as not to continue harming her government.

“Today I have asked the Federal Chancellor to relieve me of the post of Defense Minister. The attention that the media have paid to me for months barely allows objective reporting and discussion about the military, the Bundeswehr and security policy decisions in the interest of the citizens of Germany,” he lamented in a brief statement. “The valuable work of the soldiers and the many motivated people in this area must come to the fore,” she added.

Lambrecht is the minister who has caused the most talk in the Cabinet that the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, designed a little over a year ago after agreeing to a coalition with greens and liberals. A clumsy New Year’s Eve message with some unfortunate phrases about Ukraine generated such an avalanche of criticism that it became clear that she could not continue leading the Army. Until then her incompetence was the object of ridicule in the tabloid newspaper Bildthe most widely read in the country, but when requests for his resignation began to appear in the serious press it became clear that his situation had become untenable.

The change in the head of Defense comes at a time of profound transformation in the conception of the country’s security and defense, relegated for decades to second or third place after economic growth. His successor faces a daunting challenge: to help put Germany in its rightful international position as a major European power and to take up the challenge of taking charge of its own defense. That means implementing the historic modernization of the Army that the chancellor announced in his already famous speech at the Zeitenwende, or change of era, last February.

Lambrecht’s successor must get down to business with Germany’s largest rearmament operation since World War II. The first step is to start spending the special fund of 100,000 million euros for the Bundeswehr promised by Scholz and that the previous owner was not able to manage. The process to buy the new planes, drones and equipment for the soldiers has barely begun to be outlined 10 months later. With an armed conflict less than a two-hour flight from Berlin, German official parsimony is no longer acceptable.

But there is an even more urgent task: the new minister has a key appointment with dozens of NATO defense officials, including the US secretary of state, on Friday at the Ramstein airbase in southwestern Germany. He will necessarily arrive unprepared, just hours after having promised his charge. The meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine, the so-called Ramstein format, is going to deal with sending Western main battle tanks to the kyiv army. “It is a debacle that Germany is without an acting minister,” lamented the Sueddeutsche Zeitung on the cover, referring to the bad timing of this government crisis, just days away from a high-level international meeting. For now it is unknown who will succeed Lambrecht.

The most far-reaching decision facing the chancellor regarding the war is the shipment of modern Leopard 2 combat tanks to Ukraine. This is the last red line for Scholz, the one that is costing him the most to cross due to the danger of escalation that supposes to see German tanks facing the Russian armored vehicles in the Ukrainian battlefield. Western partners are pressing the chancellor to form an international coalition from which to jointly ship these powerful offensive weapons, or at least to open his hand and allow their re-export. As it is weapons manufactured in Germany, the Social Democratic government has to give permission for other countries, such as Poland, to deliver the armored vehicles it has in its arsenal to Ukraine.

Despite the appointment of someone with no defense experience, Scholz is not blamed for the mistake of entrusting Lambrecht, 57, with the portfolio last December. He is criticized for not having replaced her at the beginning of the war. By then he had already shown his little involvement. And the modernization of the armed forces, one of the key projects of the foreign ministry, clearly required another profile. Lambrecht, a lawyer, was Secretary of State for Finance during Chancellor Angela Merkel’s grand coalition, under Scholz. In June 2019 she was appointed Minister of Justice and in May 2021 she also assumed the Family portfolio.

The press is considering several names to replace it. Eva Högl, in charge of the relationship with the army in Parliament, and the Secretary of State for Defense, Siemtje Möller, both Social Democrats and with experience in defense, are among the most repeated. Scholz wants to maintain parity in his Executive with eight ministers and eight ministers. He also does not rule out a portfolio dance to leave that parity intact. In that case, the current head of Labor, Hubertus Heil, could take over the Bundeswehr, and a woman would replace him. Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of the SPD, defense expert and military son, is another of the possible successors mentioned in journalistic circles.

This is not Scholz’s first government crisis. Family Minister, the green Anne Spiegel, resigned in April after admitting that the previous summer she had gone on vacation a week after the severe floods that swept through Rhineland-Palatinate, where she was then the head of the Environment. It was a minimal change in the Executive, in a portfolio of relatively little weight. Lambrecht’s march, on the other hand, provokes a very deep convulsion. This time Scholz cannot be wrong, they warn him from political and media circles. There is too much at stake. From the success of his new bet, a reading will be extracted about his own ability to govern.

