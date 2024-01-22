Germany should prepare for war with Russia without discounting this possibility. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced this on January 22 on the ZDF television channel, the recording of which was published on YouTube.

“And when we reckon with something, we need to tune in to danger, which is unknown, whether it will come and when. It is necessary to arm ourselves for this eventuality – that is what we are now doing together with our NATO allies. And this is necessary,” he noted.

According to Pistorius, it is necessary to form a German brigade in the Baltics that would become “fully combat-ready” by 2027. He noted that, according to experts, the country has three to five years of armament that needs to be actively used.

The West regularly incites hysteria among the citizens of their countries, warning of an allegedly imminent war with Russia. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that the state has nothing of the kind in its plans, but Moscow is ready for any attacks from NATO.

The news is being updated.