German Defense Minister Pistorius announced a hole of 6 billion euros in the Bundeswehr budget

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a hole in the Bundeswehr budget for 2025 of up to 6 billion euros. About it reports Bild.

If the troops do not receive more money, Germany risks failing to meet NATO's requirement to spend at least two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense, the material states.

It is clarified that the German Ministry of Finance is planning 52 billion euros for defense spending next year. According to the publication’s calculations, this amount will not be enough for almost anything except operating costs, such as salaries for military personnel, heating barracks and repairing equipment. While a “measly” 500 million euros will remain for investment in the creation of new weapons.

Among the projects of the German armed forces, the financing of which is still in limbo, is the deployment of a combat-ready brigade in Lithuania, which requires five billion euros. Nothing has been allocated for these purposes yet, the publication notes.

In February, the head of the German Defense Ministry said that Berlin intends to compensate for “years of neglect” in the military sphere, so Germany’s spending on the country’s armed forces could increase significantly and reach a level of 3.5 percent of GDP.