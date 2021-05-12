ofFabian Mueller shut down

The Ludwig Erhard Summit gives the most famous politicians and top economists a stage. Your statements and all information in the live ticker.

On May 11th and 12th the Ludwig-Erhard-Summit will take place in the Bavaria Filmstudios.

Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz receives the “Freedom Prize of the Media” (see update from May 11, 2:15 p.m.)

The chairman of the board of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery praises the federal government for its corona policy (see update from May 11th, 1 p.m.).

All developments in the live ticker.

Update from May 11, 6:05 p.m .: Shortly before the Whitsun holidays, Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz believes that the Alpine republic should be removed from the German list of Corona * risk areas. “What I hope is that the quarantine regulations will be lifted soon,” Kurz said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Ludwig Erhard Summit in Munich German press agency.

It can be argued, Kurz continued, that quarantine rules are needed if the infections on one side of the border are ten or 20 times as high as on the other side of the border. “But if the infection rates are roughly the same or are even lower in a neighboring country than in your own country, then this is difficult to argue.”

Kurz emphasized that he trusts that the federal government will make “fact-based” decisions here. With a seven-day incidence * of 95.1, the number of infections in Austria is now significantly lower than in Germany (115.4, as of Tuesday).

Ludwig-Erhard-Summit: Austria’s Chancellor Kurz considers “Black and green good for Germany”

Update from May 11th, 2:15 p.m .: After Chancellor Sebastian Kurz accepted the “Freedom Prize of the Media”, the Austrian Prime Minister answered questions from publisher Dr. Wolfram Weimer. The interview particularly focuses on the 34-year-old’s European policy. In short, it is certain that the EU will not disintegrate. Despite the vaccination success of the resigned British. But politics south-east of the English Channel is also discussed.

Kurz, who ruled in Austria with both the right-wing populist FPÖ and the Greens, suggests that the Union should govern with the Environment Party. The Austrian Chancellor believes that black and green are “good for Germany”. A statement that will cause a stir in Munich and Berlin.

Ludwig-Erhard-Summit: Corona vaccinations – discussions about prices for vaccine “ridiculous debates”

But not only federal politics is discussed in the interview, Kurz also takes a position on the vaccine strategy of the European Union. The Austrian Chancellor is in favor of the new EU order for up to 1.8 billion Biontech cans. Kurz does not accept criticism of the price of the vaccine (20 euros per dose). With regard to the costs of the lockdown and nationwide test offer, Kurz describes the price discussions as “ridiculous debates”.

Update from May 11th, 2 p.m .: The next item on the program is eagerly awaited. Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz receives the “Media Freedom Prize”, while Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives the laudatory speech. In the run-up to the award there was some severe criticism from the Austrian opposition (see first report).

In his laudation, Mitsotakis emphasized the political similarities between the Greek and Austrian governments. The Prime Minister refers to the 34-year-old Austrian’s fast, steep career. Afterwards, moderator Christiane Goetz-Weimer emphasized the Federal Chancellor’s communication skills. In short, he is an “extraordinary communicator” who is a “brand ambassador for Europe and freedom”. The publisher concludes her speech and asks the prizewinner to take the stage to receive the “Freedom Prize of the Media”.

In his speech, Sebastian Kurz defines Austria’s role in the European Union. Although the country is “small”, it forms the “bridge to Eastern Europe”. With regard to the Easter expansion of the EU, he sees the Alpine republic in a key role. The European Community must also look to the time after the pandemic, said Kurz. The Chancellor noted that the most important business enterprises said that “they did not have their headquarters in the European Union”. After the Corona crisis, Europe should not lose touch with the financially strong countries outside the continent.

Ludwig Erhard Summit: Board of Directors of the Montgomery World Medical Association praises the federal government for corona policy

Update from May 11th, 1 p.m .: The chairman of the board of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery gives his assessment of the corona policy of the federal government. “With Merkel and Spahn, Germany made it through the first wave as world champions,” notes the doctor – and criticized the role of the prime ministers. It was only when they intervened in the fight against the pandemic that it became chaotic. “We didn’t get off as badly as we sometimes misrepresent ourselves,” concludes the 68-year-old after praising science for the rapid development of corona vaccines.

The subsequent discussion round includes virologist Alexander Kekulé and SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. The virologist warns to draw the right conclusions from the corona pandemic. Kekulé thinks little of a mere “pat on the back”.

Karl Lauterbach would have “not refused” ministerial post

Update from May 11, 11.55 a.m.: SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach is now in conversation with presenter Christiane Goetz-Weimer for questions and answers. First of all, Lauterbach gives private impressions. He likes to listen to podcasts and play table tennis, explains the 58-year-old, before the interview picks up speed on the factual level. The SPD politician draws attention to the grievances in care and calls for the care workers to be paid fairly. With regard to the upcoming federal elections in September, the health expert does not make a forecast. Lauterbach emphasizes that he is not speculating about a further continuation of the grand coalition.

When Goetz-Weimers asked whether Lauterbach was born health minister, the SPD politician replied: “I certainly would not have rejected the office in the past and would not have felt overwhelmed by it”. However, he does not want to evaluate the work of the current Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU).

First report from May 11th: Munich – The Ludwig Erhard Summit 2021 will take place on May 11th and 12th, 2021 in the Bavaria Filmstudios in the south of Munich. The meeting gathers top politicians, economic and health experts, whose statements are eagerly awaited. The prominent guests include the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz *.

Ludwig-Erhard-Summit: Decision-makers from politics and business should get into conversation

The guest list for the Ludwig Erhard Summit 2021 is top-class. In addition to political decision-makers, top economists also find their way into the program. On Tuesday the participants will discuss topics related to digitization, health and sustainability, on Wednesday mainly economic topics will follow. The participants are expected to respond to the pandemic * and ways out of the corona-related economic crisis.

Ludwig-Erhard-Summit: Sebastian Kurz honored with “Freedom Prize of the Media”

The highlight of the Ludwig Erhard Summit is traditionally the award of the “Freedom Prize of the Media”. So far, Mikhail Gorbatschow, Reinhard Cardinal Marx, Christian Lindner, Jens Weidmann, Jean-Claude Juncker and Prince Albert II of Monaco have received the award. This year, Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will be honored as “Europe’s bridge builder and communicator of freedom”, emphasize the publishers of Christiane Goetz-Weimer and Wolfram Weimert. The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis * will give the laudation.

“Freedom Prize of the Media” – Chancellor Kurz criticized for awarding the prize

“Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has repeatedly shown himself to be a bridge-builder in his political career,” the jury justified its decision. The prize is to be awarded to public figures who are particularly committed to freedom of expression, political dialogue and democracy.

Criticism for the honor comes from the Austrian opposition. “Simply absurd” is the awarding of the award, criticizes SPÖ Federal Managing Director Christian Deutsch. He accuses Chancellor Kurz of “attacking” the independent judiciary and wanting to bring the media under control.