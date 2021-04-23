Berlin (dpa)

The German Football Association confirmed that the final match of the German Cup, scheduled for May 13, will be held without an audience.

The German Federation published a tweet through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, in which it stated that the Olympic Stadium will remain closed to the masses due to measures to contain the Corona virus pandemic.

“Due to the regulations currently in force in Berlin, it is not possible to submit a request to receive the masses until May 9,” the German Federation stated.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed the Infection Protection Act, after amending it and adding “emergency brakes”, to give the federal government additional powers to address the increasing number of infections with the Coronavirus, as the country entered the third wave of infection, and all football matches are held in Germany from Without an audience since the fall.