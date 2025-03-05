The qualification in the trail should only be a formalism for an Olympic champion, but she was hardly finished when Katharina Hennig fought with tears. Such a mishap, she suspected, can hardly be kept in terms of time: the clock continues, while sliding through the snow on the butt, sorting the ski, getting up, finding back on the trail and picking up speed again. After all, on the side of Laura Gimmler, it was enough for the final of the best 15 nations in the team sprint. But Katharina Henning had to find a connection again, “fought like a pig to the finish line”, as she confessed without wague.

Anyone who sits in the snow in the morning runs in the afternoon when it comes to the medals, rarely the competition in the ground. Katharina Hennig, 28 from Oberwiesenthal, and Laura Gimmler, 31, from Oberstdorf, as a team, only became sixth at the Nordic World Championships in Trondheim. “If you start twelve in the final, in the fourth row,” then you need “a miracle,” said Hennig later.

The German cross -country skiers in Trondheim had set great ambitions on the team sprint

Because Jonna Sundling, Sweden’s Sprint Olympic champion from 2022, presented a jagged pace; The snow was sticky and heavy; Laura Gimmler was just recovered by a cold; The skis did not seem optimally waxed – but in rain and temperatures around zero degrees, this is a lottery anyway. The day before, when Hennig had become seventh over the 10-kilometer distance, she had been full of praise for the technicians of the German Ski Association.

Laura Gimmler was looking forward to the team sprint, the competition was her “absolute highlight of the season”, as she explained. This is one of the reasons why the colleague was destroyed on the ground after the shock when she came out of a tunnel and simply stopped the ski at the transition to the slush, which is why she lost the balance. In the team competition, the others have all opportunities to rob through their own awkward, said Henning, that was hardly possible again.

The DSV long runners in Trondheim had set great ambitions on the team sprint that Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl even won at the winter games in Beijing. Instead, the Swedes triumphed in front of the USA and Switzerland. The DSV men’s duo, consisting of Elias Keck and Jan Stoelben, which then went into the badly stressed trail, came in tenth. Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and his colleague Erik Valnes secured the title with a stadium length; For Klaebo it was the fourth gold in Trondheim. Germany’s cross -country skier, on the other hand, must continue to hope for the first badge. The last big chance has the women’s relay on Friday, the weather should hardly get better.