A thief was flown in a police helicopter over snow-covered Alpine peaks from Kleinwalsertal to Feldkirch. © imago stock&people

A strange legal situation and unique geographical conditions helped a suspected hotel thief in Austria get a free helicopter flight over the Alps.

Riezlern – A hotelier caught the 64-year-old homeless German on Tuesday afternoon (January 23rd) when he sneaked into his office in Hirschegg in Vorarlberg (Austria) via a back entrance and was clearing out a cash register. The man caught ran off on foot, the hotelier followed in the car.

The isolated location makes the valley in Austria a special case

At the bridge in Riezlern he caught up with the thief and ran after him. The 64-year-old hid but was betrayed by a passer-by. Eventually the victim was able to grab the suspect and hold him until the police arrived. But she couldn't drive him in the patrol car to the district prison in Feldkirch in Vorarlberg.

There is only one road leading into Kleinwalsertal, which belongs to Austria, that comes from Bavaria. The prisoner transport would therefore have taken place across German territory.

Thief sees snow-covered Alps from above – transport to prison in Austria

But: “A German citizen may not be transferred by Austrian police officers across German territory to an Austrian prison because of the European extradition agreement,” explains police spokesman Fabian Marchetti IPPEN.MEDIA.

That's why the 64-year-old was flown to Feldkirch in the Austrian police helicopter. If he had been Austrian, he would have been chauffeured in a patrol car through Bavaria to Vorarlberg. According to Marchetti, the suspected thief had several previous convictions and there was already an arrest warrant against him.

