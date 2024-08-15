Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/15/2024 – 16:33

Court ruled that the periodical can resume circulation while the case is being analyzed. “Compact” was accused of publishing xenophobic and anti-Semitic content. The Federal Administrative Court of Germany has provisionally suspended the circulation ban imposed by the German government on Compact magazine, a far-right monthly publication accused of inciting hatred against foreigners and Jews, in addition to alluding to a coup d’état.

In a preliminary decision made on Wednesday (14/08), the judges determined that the newspaper can remain active while the Court analyzes the case.

Compact was banned from circulation by Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on July 16. The ban, she said, demonstrated that the ministry was “acting against intellectual firebrands who foment a climate of hatred and violence against refugees and migrants and who seek to overthrow the democratic state.” [da Alemanha]”.

At the time, the police carried out search and seizure operations at the magazine’s offices, as well as at the homes of editors and people connected to the publication. In early August, thousands protested against the end of the magazine’s circulation in Berlin.

Compact appealed to the Federal Administrative Court, the first and last instance that analyzes actions like this, and requested the suspension of the ban until a final decision is made – a process that normally takes months.

The Court accepted the measure after verifying that the chances of success of Compact’s claim were “open”.

Court questions proportionality

The legal basis for the ban is the law governing the formation of associations in Germany, according to which companies that go against the constitutional order can be banned.

The judges concluded that the law could apply to companies operating in the press and media sector. They also described the banning order as formally legal, but raised questions about the proportionality of the measure taken by the government in relation to the contents and scope of the Compact.

According to the judges, although there were “indications of violation of human dignity” as well as “a combative-aggressive attitude towards fundamental constitutional principles” in the magazine’s publications, it was not possible to determine whether the content was so widespread as to justify its complete ban.

Minister defends suspension

In response to the preliminary ruling, Minister Nancy Faeser admitted that the Interior Ministry “lost in parts,” but again defended the end of the newspaper’s circulation this Thursday. According to her, German law has express instruments to protect democracy “from the enemies of the Constitution,” and the ministry will not give up on the measure.

The minister has been the target of harsh criticism from the opposition and members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has direct ties to the magazine. At a press conference, Compact editor Jürgen Elsässer said that the publication had emerged victorious over Faeser’s “authoritarianism.” According to him, the magazine will resume publication in August, despite having its equipment seized.

Anti-Semitic content

Compact has become a key player in the growth of the AfD in Germany, and was even classified as an extremist publication by the country’s domestic intelligence agency in 2021, for spreading conspiracy theories, anti-vaccination propaganda and anti-Semitic and Islamophobic content. The previous year, it had content removed from Facebook.

Under Elsässer’s editorship, the magazine has been published since 2010 and its articles openly support the AfD, condemn “climate terrorists” and advocate “peace and friendship” with Russia.

Compact refers to itself as a “resistance” magazine and, since the Covid-19 pandemic, has treated the political system as a vaccination “dictatorship.”

gq (afp, dpa, ots)