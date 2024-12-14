Gregor Formaneka 100-year-old German who was a former guard at the Nazi concentration camp in Sachsenhausen, could face charges of complicity in the murder of 3,300 people. Almost 80 years after the end of the Second World War, relatives of the victims and the German justice system want to try to put him in court for being part of a machinery that allowed the “cruel and insidious” murder of thousands of prisoners between July 1943 and February 1945.

In addition, a later document prepared by the Stasi secret police of East Germany indicated that Formanek “continually killed prisoners.”

In the Sachsenhausen camp in Brandenburg, thousands of people were confined and murdered. political opponents, Jews, gypsies, homosexuals, as well as prisoners of war. And numerous medical experiments were also carried out before the camp was liberated by Allied troops. The archives reveal the entry of 140,000 prisoners and the execution or death of 30,000 prisoners, not counting those who were shot as soon as they arrived.

This is not the first time that Germany has diligently attempted to bring surviving Nazi war criminals to justice, especially since a landmark ruling from 2011 condemned former Nazi death camp guard John Demjanjuk. This trial set a precedent so that others could be given based on the fact that Being a guard was sufficient evidence to prove complicity.









The course of the Formanek case

In February 2024, the Hanau court had established that Formanek would not conduct proceedings against him. An expert determined that due to his physical and mental state he was unfit due to a “permanent incapacity to stand trial.”

A decision that, according to the newspaper ‘Bild’, has been revoked by the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt. The court argued that the expert’s decision was not based on “sufficient facts.” And he explained that “the expert himself declared that it was not possible to interview the accused and that there was no possibility of carrying out exhaustive psychiatric tests.”

For those who have pressed for this man to face the weight of justice, this new statement by the German judicial authorities puts them one step closer to a trial being able to take place in the near future.

Trials against the clock

Previously, Irmgard Furchner, a 97-year-old former Nazi typist She was convicted of her complicity in the murder of 10,500 people in a concentration camp. Although her defense stated that she was ‘just’ a secretary, it was determined that she was fully aware of what was happening in the field. And the list of those convicted of complicity in murder has continued to grow in recent years.

Other cases are that of Oskar Gröning, nicknamed the ‘Auschwitz Accountant’, convicted as an accessory to the murder of 300,000 Jews in 2015. However, he did not go to prison because he died at the age of 96 during the appeal process in 2018. And the trial of Joseph S who was imprisoned in 2022 for assisting in the murder of more than 3,500 prisoners at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp. Is the oldest person being convicted of war crimes during the Nazi era. But his more than 100 years of age and his health problems cast doubt on his stay in prison.

In this sense, the authorities and the survivors of the concentration camps They know that time is money and they go against the clockgiven that some defendants died while awaiting trial, appeal or were determined to be no longer fit to stand trial.