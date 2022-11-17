How did you feel about this article?

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey. 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback Instagram

The Constitutional Court of Berlin annulled on Wednesday (16) the local elections of September 2021 in the German capital, in which “several systematic failures in the preparation of the elections” were recorded “. The new election will be held within 90 days.

“The elections in the Chamber of Deputies and in the district assemblies are declared invalid in the entire electoral zone”, announced Ludgera Selting, president of the court.

In addition to the presence of wrong or insufficient ballots, and the small number of ballot boxes, voters point out that they could not vote or were late due to a large marathon in the city on September 26 last year.

At the time, the deputies of the Bundestag, members of the House of Representatives and the assemblies of the 12 districts of the city were elected. A referendum on the possible expropriation of large real estate groups was also being held.

Today the city is led by former Minister Franziska Giffey, of the Social Democratic Party, at the head of a coalition formed by environmentalists and the extreme left Die Linke.