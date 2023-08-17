Home page World

A short trip with serious consequences: A German couple filed a criminal complaint while on vacation in Romania. It’s not an isolated case.

Bucharest – The two countries in Eastern Europe, Hungary and Romania are members of the European Union (EU). Two tourists from Germany explain why they didn’t know that they were committing a crime on their vacation.

Her offense wasn’t as drastic as a tourist’s holiday scandal in Italy. But it immediately raised an alarm with the authorities in Hungary and Romania, like the news portal Digi24.ro reported. But the vacationers didn’t even notice that at first. The German tourists wanted to take their bikes on a tour of the neighboring Romanian region, namely from Garbolcz in Hungary to Bercu (Satu Mare) in Romania, which is only about 4 kilometers away. They had their GPS calculate the route there, which guided them to their destination away from all major roads and border crossings.

German couple reported after a bike tour: the border with Romania poses a holiday risk. (Icon image) © Roland Hartig/IMAGO/Icon image

Holidays with consequences: bike tours can become “fraudulently crossing the national border”.

The temporary border crossing point on the side road they were driving along was closed at the time of their bike ride. Unsuspecting anything bad, the cyclists bypassed the vacant barrier and thus got onto Romanian soil – illegally – a representative of the border police reported Digi24.ro. Shortly thereafter, the Hungarian authorities sounded the alarm and transmitted video footage of the two cyclists to the Romanian side. After she identified the two, they were charged with fraudulently crossing the state line.

The tourists caught told the Hungarian authorities that they were unaware of their crime. Because they are used to being able to travel freely through Europe without customs controls. This case is actually not an isolated case, reports Digi24.ro further. In fact, it is common for EU tourists to unintentionally break the law by bicycle, motorbike or even on foot.

Holidays in Europe: Border controls are also possible in EU countries

The reason: In most cases, EU citizens are no longer confronted with border controls within Europe due to the Schengen Agreement. However, it is important to know that not all EU countries are actually Schengen countries and vice versa. Schengen countries include:

Germany

Belgium

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Iceland

Italy

Croatia

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Austria

Poland

Portugal

Sweden

Switzerland

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Czech Republic

Hungary

Source: Foreign Office

It is therefore all EU countries, with the exception of Ireland. In the EU member states of Bulgaria, Romania and Cyprus, on the other hand, the Schengen Agreement has so far only partially applied. Personal checks are therefore still taking place there at the internal borders for the time being. In addition to the EU member countries, the Schengen states also include Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Criminal complaint after vacation in Romania: Not an isolated case, but still punishable

The public prosecutor of the Hungarian Satu Mare issued a “waiver” in this case. There are ten such temporary border crossings on the Romanian border with Hungary, which are only open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Romanian time). It can be assumed that this circumstance is partly to blame for the unintentional illegal border crossings.

Several such incidents were registered in the area of ​​responsibility of the Satu Mare district – but in all cases the people had legal travel documents. However, those who have not previously informed themselves about the local regulations and only rely on the data from a GPS run the risk of accidentally making themselves punishable, said the spokeswoman for the Satu Mare border police, police chief inspector Oana Pîrcălab Digi24.ro. Meanwhile Holidaymakers in France are threatened with a high fine – if they ignore a new traffic sign. (n/a)