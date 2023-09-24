Home page World

In Torrevieja in Spain, fraudsters have used fake holiday apartments to steal money from holidaymakers. © Imago

A criminal group in Spain enriched itself with fake offers of real estate in Torrevieja. Now the police have arrested her and are giving tips on how to protect yourself from accommodation scams.

Torrevieja – The Spanish Civil Guard has arrested three people who are said to have enriched themselves through fraud with false holiday apartment offers in Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca. Among others, a couple from Germany who were planning a vacation on Spain’s Mediterranean coast fell for the gang’s scam. The Spaniards stole 4,000 euros from the Germans alone. It was only after booking the supposed accommodation for their summer stay by the sea that the victims realized that instead of being a bargain, it was actually a fake offer. reports costanachrichten.de.

Costa Blanca: German couple cheated when booking a holiday – wrong holiday apartments

The Guardia Civil began investigating in the spring of 2023 after reports of similar cases of fraud involving accommodation on the Costa Blanca had accumulated. Properties were always offered for vacation rental in the Torrevieja area. But when the payment was made, the providers seemingly disappeared without a trace and the holiday apartments turned out to be non-existent. Officials were able to solve 29 cases with victims from Germany, Algeria, Colombia, Ecuador, Poland, Ukraine and Spain by arresting the suspected perpetrators.

The Spanish police found out the identities of the three members of the gang – two men and a woman between the ages of 42 and 63 – through the bank accounts through which the payments for the false holiday apartments were received. The properties advertised in the fake offers were not owned by the providers at all. However, in order to appear trustworthy, the criminal group equipped the advertisements with fake references to real estate agencies. The German couple initially had no suspicions when booking their vacation and were happy about the attractive offer.

How to protect yourself from fake accommodation offers: tips from the police in Spain

Before booking accommodation, request proof from the provider that the property in question actually exists.

Compile information and feedback about the provider and the online platform.

Be particularly careful with extremely attractive holiday apartment offers.

In May, three house searches by the Guardia Civil confirmed suspicions against the three Spaniards. In addition to bank statements, telephones and cash, the Spanish police also seized eight vehicles, eight properties and 16 bank accounts. It turned out that some members of the holiday apartment gang had previous convictions for similar offenses. After the arrest, the suspected fraudsters were temporarily released. In July, the European arrest warrant arrived from Germany: because of the 4,000 euro fraud that the German couple suffered when booking their vacation.

Police are looking for more victims and perpetrators: Be careful with top offers

This is one of the reasons why the police have not yet completed the operation against the gang. Documents still need to be examined and further victims and arrests are possible, the Guardia Civil reports in a current statement. The officials urge caution when booking holiday apartments via online portals and give tips on how to protect yourself from fraud with the accommodations: Users should request evidence that the property in question really exists, compile information about the provider and the platform and if it looks extremely attractive Be particularly careful when offered.