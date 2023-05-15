EAccording to the police, a German couple who had emigrated were killed in their country house in southern Portugal. The crimes happened around mid-April in the municipality of Baleizão, around 150 kilometers south-east of Lisbon. The bodies of the 79-year-old man and the 71-year-old woman have only now been discovered. Two suspects, a man (54) and a woman (37), were arrested on Friday. There is solid evidence that they killed the Germans, the police said. In Germany, “Bild” first reported on the case.

The couple died from severe head injuries sustained from a blunt object. The suspects are said to have lived with the Germans at the time of the crime. They did agricultural work on their estate, the police said. There was a dispute with the Germans.

The dead were only found after a son sounded the alarm because he had not been able to reach his parents, the state TV broadcaster RTP reported. In the nearby village of Baleizão, residents reacted with dismay to the news of the death of the popular Germans who had lived in the area for years.