From: Romina Kunze and Anika Zuschke

After the death of two vacationers from Germany, the Spanish police authority Guardia Civil provides information on the cause of death. (symbol photo) © Clara Margais/dpa

Two German tourists were found dead in their hotel room on the popular Spanish holiday island of Fuerteventura. The autopsy now provides information about the cause.

Update from April 16, 12:35 p.m.: Authorities suspected a violent death early on after the German couple was found lifeless in a hotel room in Fuerteventura. Now this suspicion has been confirmed: the autopsy showed that it was an extended suicide, like RTL and fuerteventurazeitung.de report, citing local authorities.

Accordingly, the man first killed his wife (40) by hitting her head with a heavy object and then took his own life. Apparently there are indications that the man (40) was suffocated.

The German couple were found in their room by hotel staff on Saturday (April 15) after concerned relatives called the hotel. The couple had previously not been available by phone for two days.

Note from the editor If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling service on: 0800-1110111. Help with depression and other psychological emergency situations is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.

German couple found dead on Fuerteventura: violent crimes against vacationers cannot be ruled out

First report from April 15: Fuerteventura – In the Spanish holiday paradise of Fuerteventura, two German tourists were found dead in a hotel room. As the Fuerteventura Newspaper initially reported, at least one death could be a crime. So suicide cannot be ruled out. The man and the woman – the TV channel TELE5Spain according to a married couple – are said to have been around 45 years old and vacationed at Club Aldiana. The bodies were found in the hotel room on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Two Germans found dead on Fuerteventura – investigations are ongoing

According to the Fuerteventura Newspaper Relatives of the alleged couple called the hotel reception – because the vacationers could not be reached. An employee of the club is said to have found the two dead in their hotel room.

RTL news According to investigators, the surveillance cameras of the holiday resort are currently being evaluated in order to be able to understand the last days of the German tourists. German authorities were also involved in the course of this. The Guardia Civil has taken over the investigation and is now waiting for the result of the autopsy of the two dead. Only recently, fishermen found a dead German on Mallorca – at first they thought he was sleeping.