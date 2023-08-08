Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Picture from the scene of the accident: The fire brigade is trying to rescue the deceased driver. © Facebook Volunteer fire brigade Ort im Innkreis

A traffic accident on the A8 in Austria costs two lives. The misfortune surrounding the German couple is a mystery.

Place in the Innkreis – A German couple died on the A8 in Austria at the weekend. The traffic accident was only discovered by accident. This happened on Saturday afternoon on the Innkreisautobahn near Ort im Innkreis (Ried im Innkreis district), how ORFthe Austrian news agency APA and the German Press Agency (dpa) to report.

German couple dies in Austria: Wreck initially remains undiscovered after the accident

The couple’s car with Turkish roots was therefore heading towards Germany and came off the road. According to police investigations, the car drove through a closed parking lot next to the highway and lifted off at a concrete crash barrier that had been set up to block it off. The vehicle then crashed head-on into a tree, completely destroying the engine compartment.

What made the accident even worse: the wreck could not be seen from the highway, which is why no other road user was initially aware of the accident. According to previous knowledge, the 77-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries in the impact. His 69-year-old wife in the passenger seat was seriously injured. She managed to free herself from the wreckage and crawl to the breakdown lane.

A driver noticed the accident victim. She had only stopped in the breakdown lane because she had been hit by another vehicle with a trailer and therefore wanted to call the police. In the rearview mirror, she saw the seriously injured in a meadow and alerted the rescue services. Among other things, five fire brigades came to the scene of the accident.

Completely demolished front: The accident car crashed into this tree. © Facebook Volunteer fire brigade Ort im Innkreis

Mystery of the fatal accident: the exact time of the accident is not known

The summoned helpers discovered the accident car and the dead driver. His wife was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night.

It is questionable for the investigators how long the accident had gone unnoticed before the woman discovered it. A police spokeswoman said: “We do not know when the accident occurred.”

Cars block the arrival of the fire brigade: Significant problems in the formation of the rescue lane

The Ort im Innkreis volunteer fire brigade was also called into action, and documented their difficult journey on Facebook. Because the drivers in the traffic jam found it difficult to form a rescue lane with their cars. The video shows how a firefighter in uniform walks in front of the vehicle to shoo the cars aside, so the emergency vehicle only makes slow progress.

As the said fire brigade, who also linked a rescue lane instructional video in their post, further reported, their task was to rescue the deceased and then carry out fire protection measures.

