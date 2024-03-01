T-Online: German counterintelligence is checking the leak of a military conversation about strikes against the Russian Federation

German counterintelligence began checking a possible leak of a conversation between the German military about attacks on Russia with Taurus missiles. About it reports news portal T-Online.

“The Federal Office of Military Counterintelligence (BAMAD) has taken all necessary measures,” the department’s press service said.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, published a transcript of a conversation between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers about striking the Crimean Bridge with the help of German Taurus missiles and French Dassault Rafale fighters. The German Ministry of Defense also refused to comment on the military conversation, explaining that it does not comment on media publications.