Nowhere else do so many tourists come to Vienna’s traditional wine bars as from Germany. The travel warning makes the hosts shudder.

VIENNA taz | Mayer am Pfarrplatz on the outskirts of Vienna’s Grinzing district is a traditional heuriger, a wine bar that many tourists book as a must. Fine wines are served there in a dignified atmosphere and to whiny Viennese songs, often accompanied by zither and accordion.

On the mild, late summer evenings in mid-September, the outdoor dining area is well filled. “Of course we have break-ins, but it is manageable,” says managing director Clemens Keller about the effects of the corona crisis to date. The summer season went well. But “it will be a hard autumn”. This was heralded by a raid-like travel warning from Germany.

The one recommended by the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday evening warning Before traveling to the Austrian capital, everyone was surprised, says Keller: “Because of the short notice.” A German team that had come for a larger book project, panicked, canceled the photo shoot. Every fifth visitor to the high-priced restaurant comes from Germany. “We feel that, of course, because we have partnerships with downtown hotels like the Sacher and the Bristol”.

The Sacher announced a few days ago that 140 employees would be cut. Short-time work has long been the rule in the large Ringstrasse hotels, says Doris Litschauer, who is responsible for tourism in the labor market service. In the first half of the year they would have experienced a drop of 70 percent. Tourism brings Vienna an annual added value of 4 billion euros.

Fear of 80 percent of existing bookings

The economic research institute Wifo estimates the losses over the year at 45 percent. After the lockdown, 40 percent of the hotels did not unlock at all. Even before the rumors about the impending travel warning were confirmed, Dominic Schmid, chairman of the hotel industry in the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, painted a doomsday scenario: “If Vienna is set to red, I see black for the future of Viennese tourism companies.” He fears 80 percent of the still existing bookings.

60,000 Germans live in Vienna, and Germany is the most important source of tourists. While the Danish travel warning, which was issued almost at the same time, caused little concern, the German decision for Vienna’s tourism industry was tantamount to a stab in the back.

Nobody can deny that the new infections in Vienna experienced a new high in the first half of September. There were more than 113 positive tested per 100,000 inhabitants on a weekly average. The one just introduced Corona traffic light jumped from yellow to orange on Monday. In all shops and offices there is now a strict mask requirement.

But it is not there that most people get infected, but in pubs whose operators do not adhere to the rules of distance. The tabloid media report of wild parties in night clubs, where dancing and drinking festivals take place behind closed doors and are declared as private events.

Pressure on Vienna’s red-green government

Mario Pulker, who heads the gastronomy division at the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, makes no secret of his outrage: “Now the entire industry is being punished for a few who act unfairly. I urge all companies to adhere to the rules and thus to help reduce the number of infections again. “

A new city parliament will be elected in Vienna in three weeks. And functionaries of the conservative ÖVP do not miss an opportunity to make the red-green governed Vienna bad. The sensationalist online newspaper Quickly of the former MP Peter Pilz cites “inside information that there was pressure from Austrian officials to only include Vienna – and not Innsbruck – on the list”. In the Tyrolean capital, the infection rate is still higher than that of Vienna.

Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig sees “no malice in the Federal Republic”, after all, the decision is based on comprehensible figures. He wants to do everything “to get away from this list”.

In any case, Clemens Keller from Mayer am Pfarrplatz takes the imminent collapse of business in a sporty way: “When the wind is good, anyone can sail, we’ll try it without it.”