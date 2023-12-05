Home page World

39-year-old Joachim T. became radicalized during the corona pandemic. © Screenshot/Youtube/CTRL_F

An extremist is arrested in Portugal. The police had been looking for the man for a long time because he was building a criminal organization in the fight against the Corona measures.

Lisbon – A German who has been wanted under an international arrest warrant since the summer has now been arrested in Portugal. Joachim T., who comes from Rhineland-Palatinate, became radicalized during the corona pandemic and founded an armed group. Two other members of the group, a 56-year-old and 63-year-old man, were also charged.

The men were part of the “Paladin” group founded between February and May 2021 and led by T. They are therefore accused of forming a criminal organization and armed group as well as various weapons crimes. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the men only saw the Corona measures as a pretext for restricting fundamental rights. They therefore felt entitled to violently resist the measures. However, no evidence of planned actions by the group was found. T. is currently in custody in Portugal for extradition. The reports about this tagesschau.de.

Joachim T. acted out of fear: he wanted to defend himself with weapons

In an interview with Panorama and STR_F said T. at the beginning of 2022 that the social developments he observed during the pandemic frightened him. He therefore saw it as necessary to obtain weapons. “Health is becoming politicized. It always ends in a catastrophe if you look historically at what happens when politicians tell you what is healthy and what is not.” He even feared the complete collapse of the basic order, he explained.

In the interview, the 39-year-old stated that he had not founded an armed group. Although he took part in meetings in the forest wearing a camouflage uniform, there were no military exercises or shooting training.

Corona radicals were known to the police

In 2021, T. had already produced a weapon and numerous firearm parts using 3D printers. He was caught because he tried to sell the gun to an undercover police officer. He was then sentenced to probation.

During the investigation into his possession of weapons, the police came across evidence that T. did not arm himself alone. As a result, T. is said to have looked for like-minded people on Telegram and Facebook. He also advertised small armed groups on the Internet. The messenger service Telegram is still a medium that is used for agitation and to spread conspiracy theories or fantasies of subversion. Last year, the federal government succeeded in having 64 particularly radical Telegram channels permanently blocked through pressure. (jus)