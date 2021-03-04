D.he former export world champion Germany is preparing to become the world champion of justifications in the Corona crisis: The late vaccine order and approval, the unsuccessful Corona app, the unused vaccination doses and now the delayed start of the mass tests, which Jens Spahn still does defended as a “recipe for success” – there is some supposedly good explanation for everything. In view of the many illustrative examples from abroad and the approaching third wave, it has unfortunately passed the point at which anyone would still have understanding for all of this. Why are pilot projects necessary for vaccinations in medical practices? And why does something always have to go wrong before something changes?

It is pointless to argue whether the failures are now a “state failure”. The fact is: More and more people have the feeling that Germany is overwhelmed on all its political and administrative levels and is not functioning as well as expected. This loss is one of the painful items on the bill that will be at the end of the Corona crisis.

It is all the more important to limit the damage now by all means. The step-by-step opening plan – unfortunately also submitted late – provides the basis for this. Everyone can now read on a single sheet of paper under what conditions and when they are allowed to go shopping and in the beer garden. To be able to stop in the outdoor area of ​​restaurants in two weeks with a test and appointment is finally a positive prospect that can motivate instead of frustrating.

The opening plan is not the problem

All this is going too slowly for retailers and restaurateurs. That is understandable, but it cannot be the yardstick for political decisions. It’s not the opening schedule that is the problem, but the slow vaccinations and tests that still make any human contact a potentially fatal hazard.

Pragmatism and personal responsibility must finally prevail over regulations and concerns. Tübingen’s mayor, who has long since made quick tests possible, and many other hands-on local politicians have been showing how it works for weeks: with courage and without perfectionism – there is no more time for them.