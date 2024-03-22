The Bundesrat, the constitutional body of the German Parliament, approved this Friday (22) a partial legalization of marijuana that allows the possession of limited quantities and cultivation for personal consumption in private homes.

The law, which had already been approved by the Bundestag (lower house of Parliament), allows the possession of up to 25 grams in public spaces and up to 50 grams in private residences, as well as the cultivation of up to three plants for personal consumption.

After approval by the Bundesrat, the law could come into force on April 1, after being ratified by President Frank Walter Steinmeier.

For minors, the possession and consumption of marijuana will continue to be prohibited and general consumption will also be prohibited in the vicinity of schools and daycare centers, as well as in pedestrian areas before 8 pm.

The sale and purchase of cannabis will remain prohibited, but consumers who do not wish to have plants in their own homes will be able to organize themselves into non-profit cultivation associations of up to 500 members.

Minors cannot be members of these associations and adults can only be members of a single association and must actively participate in cultivation. Joining an association solely as a consumer is not covered.

The law was an initiative of the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, who celebrated the approval by the Bundesrat and expressed, through his account on the social network X, his hope that legalization would be “the beginning of the end of the black market”.

The fight against the black market through legalization had been one of Lauterbach's central arguments in the debates prior to the law's approval.

Approval by the Bundesrat was in doubt until the last moment because several federal states – where there are governments presided over by the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Bavaria, where the Christian Social Union (CSU) governs – expressed their opposition to the rule.

The prime ministers of Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, both states in the former East Germany, Reiner Haseloff and Michael Kretschmer, were among the main opponents of the project.

Kretschmer warned that cannabis could be the gateway that would lead many users to stronger drugs, while Haseloff stated that the new law could even lead to more deaths, both from the consumption itself and from related traffic accidents.