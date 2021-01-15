The ruling German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) began its first digital congress on Friday with the aim of electing a successor to its resigned president, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, frustrated heir to the legacy of the conservative leader and federal chancellor, Angela Merkel. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, the former head of the conservative parliamentary group in the Bundestag Friedrich Merz and the foreign policy expert of the CDU Norbert Röttgen are the three candidates to assume the presidency of the first German political force already become the head of the list of the Conservatives in the legislative elections next fall, following the announcement of Merkel’s withdrawal after 16 years in power. However, a vast majority of German citizens consider that none of the three is worthy of succeeding Angela Merkel at the head of the German government. Not even the CDU affiliates themselves think that any of them could make a good appearance in the Federal Chancellery.

According to the poll by the “Politbarometer”, the political barometer of the public television station published this Friday, only 29% of those polled consider that Merz or Röttgen would be a good German head of government. Only 28% trust Laschet. The big favorite of conservative voters in Germany to succeed Merkel in the Berlin executive is Markus Söder, prime minister of Bavaria and chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the regional sister party of the CDU. 54% of those consulted consider that he is the ideal politician to direct the designs of the country. An endorsement that Söder has been aware of for months and that could encourage him to fight to lead the campaign of the Union parties in the Bundestag elections. None of the three candidates to preside over the CDU is currently capable of overshadowing it.

There is no clear favorite for the presidency of the CDU, among other things because holding a congress in a virtual way makes the behavior of the 1,001 party delegates unpredictable, each one of them locked in the four walls of his house or his office throughout the weekend. The Christian Democrats drag the election of a new president since the resignation of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer last February, fed up with the criticism and internal harassment suffered after succeeding Merkel in office for just over a year. An extraordinary congress scheduled for April to resolve the vacancy had to be postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, as did other subsequent attempts to convene. Unusual the celebration now on a large stage and hall at the Berlin trade fair, but without delegates, public or press. In addition to the technicians responsible for broadcasting to the media and social networks, only the outgoing president, the general secretary and the three candidates for conservative leadership are present.

Regardless of the outcome of the election in congress this Saturday, the parties of the Union (CDU / CSU) face the next general elections confident of a victory that seems certain and overwhelming. They benefit above all from the management of the coronavirus crisis by the Berlin executive, who is viewed positively by the majority of Germans, and the excellent image of Angela Merkel, who remains after three decades in power the most popular policy and dear in this country. The most recent demographic polls indicate that the conservatives will obtain 37% of the vote, four points more than four years ago, while their coalition partners, the Social Democratic Party, is only around 15% and loses five points compared to the previous elections, a the time it is surpassed by Los Verdes, who become the country’s second politician with a potential of 18% of the votes. In turn, the ultranationalists of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) would get 10%, the Left party 9% and the Liberals (FDP) 6%. A panorama that augurs changes in the German government and the possible formation of a new coalition of conservatives and ecologists.