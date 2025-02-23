German conservatives reiterate their rejection of cooperating with the ultra -right after winning the elections: “We will not fall into a wrong policy”

Friedrich Merz, candidate for the Chancellor of the Conservative Block that has won the legislative elections of this Sunday in Germany, today reiterated his sharp rejection of any type of cooperation with the ultra -rightist alternative for Germany (AFD), which has remained second force and offered to be part of the future government, according to the forecasts of public chains.

“We have divergent visions in foreign policy, security, with respect to NATO. Everything they want can hold our hand, but we will not fall into a wrong policy, ”said Merz in a public television round with all candidates.

“I will not question the 75 -year legacy of Democristian Union only for a self -styled alternative for Germany. You want the opposite of what we want, ”he riveted, after the ultra -right -wing candidate, Alice Weidel, repeat his offer to form a coalition.

“It is clear that citizens want a political change and want a Negriazul coalition,” said Weidel, referring to the colors of both parties.

Weidel then attacked Merz for his intention to form a coalition with the social democrats of the outgoing chancellor, Olaf Scholz and, possibly, also with the greens if the seats do not arrive.

“The Democristian Union and the social -Christian Union must explain to their voters how they intend to fulfill their promises if they form government with the left,” he said and said that, on the contrary, to formalize a pact with the extreme right, it would not have to perform practically concessions because the conservative program is “copied” of yours.

Merz, whose party according to the projections has been below what the polls anticipated, acknowledged that at the moment it is not possible to predict what the composition of the new government will be.

“I will form a government that represents the entire population and I will strive to form a government that solves the problems of this country. How this government can be formed. It is not a secret that we would like a partner and not two, but citizens have decided and we have to accept it, ”he said.

According to public television projections, the conservative block will be 28.4 and 28.6 % of the votes, while the ultra -right will achieve 20.4 % and Scholz social democrats between 16.3 and the 16.4 %, with the green in fourth place between 12.2 and 12.3 %.

The conservative Merz wins the elections in Germany and the extreme right achieves a historic second place, according to estimates

With these results, conservatives and social democrats would not add the 316 deputies necessary to have a majority in the Bundestag or Lower House.