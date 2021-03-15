So disastrous were the results of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) this Sunday in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate that German conservatives fear for the first time that it will not be one of yours who will succeed Angela Merkel in the Federal Chancellery after the general elections of next September. These defeats “are a disappointment for the CDU,” said Armin Laschet, its new president and prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, who debuts in the Conservative leadership with two failures and the lowest results in history in fiefdoms. in which his party came to govern with absolute majorities.

Accustomed to the fact that the demographic polls have given the Union – the brotherhood of Bavarian Christian Democrats and Social Christians (CSU) – for over a year 35% of votes for the September general elections and an advantage of no less than 15 points over the Greens, their immediate pursuers, what happened in those two regions has sown confusion and triggered alarms in the conservative ranks.

The Union is so shocked that Laschet had to consult with the pillow and the party leadership before facing the media for the first time this afternoon to attribute the electoral failure of its formation to the current management of the coronavirus crisis by the grand coalition in Berlin and the so-called “mask scandal” , whereby three deputies from the CDU and CSU have left their group in the Bundestag on suspicion of personal enrichment in efforts to purchase medical supplies during the pandemic and personal contacts with dictatorial regimes. The election results have been “a severe blow to the heart of the Union,” said Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of the CSU, referring above all to Baden-Württemberg, Germany’s richest region, that It has been governed for 10 years by the charismatic Winfried Kretschmann, a peculiar ecologist with a Trotskyist past and Mass on Sundays, who has managed to further improve the results of Los Verdes in that state and secure power.

The general secretary of the CDU, Paul Ziemiak, acknowledged that the population is meanwhile fed up with a “hard shutdown” that has entered its fifth consecutive month of restrictions with little relief and stressed that “we must press the accelerator of vaccines and tests” to face the growing popular dissatisfaction. The two parties of the Union also have the complicated task of electing their head of the list for the September elections and the candidate for the succession of Merkel at the head of the German government. A responsibility that both Laschet and Söder aspire to. CDU and CSU insisted on Monday that they maintain their calendar to decide who will be the candidate for the Federal Chancellery and that the final decision will fall between Holy Week and Pentecost.

‘Traffic light coalition’



The other formations, meanwhile, began the debate on possible alternatives to the “Grosse Koalition”, the great coalition between the Union and the Social Democrats (SPD) that has governed Germany since 2013. All with their sights on Rhineland-Palatinate, where it was re-elected as prime minister the social democrat Malu Dreyer and who has governed in that state for five years in a coalition with liberals and greens, what in Germany they call an ‘Ampelkoalition’, a ‘traffic light coalition’ in reference to the colors that characterize the three parties. ‘Ampelkoalition’ is a term that, meanwhile, poses a serious exclusionary threat to conservatives. In Baden Württemberg, where the Christian Democrats were until now the Greens’ junior partner in the government, Kretschmann can now with Sunday’s results close a new alliance with liberals and Social Democrats to send the CDU into the opposition.

And if the fall of the Conservatives continues in the coming months at the national level, things could change in Berlin too. Until this dismal Sunday, the Union assumed that in September it would change its current Social Democratic partner for Los Verdes, who surpass the SPD in voting intention and who for months has been flirting with the idea of ​​joining an executive led by the conservatives. But what happened this weekend opens up other possibilities.

“There are majorities beyond the CDU and the CSU,” the president of the SPD, Norbert Walter-Borjans, said this morning. Social democrats, liberals and greens are now considering that alternative. The Liberals know that they are mere comparsas of a tripartite, while the other two formations will compete to lead it. Environmentalists have yet to choose who will be their campaign leader between their two presidents, Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck. But the SPD already decided weeks ago that Federal Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will be its campaign guide. “It is possible,” said Scholz visibly enthusiastic in a first reaction to the question of whether he could succeed Merkel at the head of the German executive.