Troublemaker in the emergency room: A German tourist really wants to sleep in the hospital, even though there's nothing wrong with him. (Symbolic image) © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

A German holidaymaker in South Tyrol checks himself into the hospital. Instead of medical help, however, he is looking for something completely different in the emergency room.

Bolzano — Nurses are used to a lot. But the staff will probably not soon forget an assignment in a hospital in South Tyrol. A 27-year-old tourist from Germany rioted in an emergency room there so badly that the police had to be called in and the service had to be interrupted for a short time. This is reported by the local news portal South Tyrol News.

German paralyzes emergency room in South Tyrol: He threatens the staff and demands a hospital bed

The German first went to the emergency room as a patient. But after a medical examination, he was released shortly afterwards. However, the 27-year-old was not satisfied with the doctor's decision. He began threatening the hospital staff and demanded a hospital bed. The man told hospital staff that he didn't know where else he could spend the night.

After the staff refused again, the man is said to have become even louder. The hospital called the police. But the officials also had problems appeasing the German tourist. After the man became violent towards a police officer, the emergency services finally managed to overpower him. The outburst of anger temporarily paralyzed the emergency room.

“Absurd” story: German tourist couldn’t afford a hotel

The reason for the German's trip to the emergency room was not health problems, but rather financial problems. According to the Tyrolean news portal, the German calmed down at the police station and explained his motives to the officers: he was in Italy to visit relatives. On his way back he spent the rest of his money on drugs. Therefore, he could no longer afford a hotel room and came up with the idea of ​​sleeping in the hospital. The police described the story as “absurd”.

The 27-year-old was ultimately not allowed to spend the night in the police station and was instead sent back to Germany on the train. He is reported to the emergency room for insulting a public servant and interrupting public service.