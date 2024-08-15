Home World

A travel blogger was “badly attacked several times” in Ramsau am Dachstein. The mayor speaks of a “fair lack of respect”.

Ramsau am Dachstein – In summer, wonderful hiking trails beckon, in winter, a great ski area with perfectly groomed slopes: In the Schladming-Dachstein tourist region in Austria, you can always have a great holiday. That’s what a holidaymaker from Germany probably thought. After her experiences in Ramsau, she probably won’t be coming back.

“As beautiful as it is here, as beautiful as the area is, as much as I love the mountains, I have to honestly say that it is disgusting how unfriendly all the people are. So unfriendly, disrespectful and offensive,” complained Julie Löffler to Instagram about the locals. She travels a lot around the world and runs the travel blog “Sol & Pepper” with her partner. Almost 300,000 people follow the couple on Instagram.

German influencer rails against unfriendly locals in Austria’s Dachstein holiday region

She and her husband were “several times badly attacked while on holiday in Ramsau, even though our children were standing next to them,” the influencer said angrily. Another Influencer despaired at the behavior of the French on vacation. You can’t generalize, “but here in the two areas where we were, it is definitely noticeable,” she continued. We don’t know exactly where they were or what happened, but it is evidently not an isolated case.

A local discovered the clip with the influencer’s statements and sent it to the Small newspaperThe Austrian daily newspaper picked up on it and made a story out of it. “I often hear from guests, but also from locals, that you are not allowed to go anywhere anymore. People are really being bullied, the hostility is great. You have the feeling that you are no longer wanted – and that in a tourist destination,” the paper quoted the anonymous woman as saying. Bad experiences with the residents of Vienna also made a Brit.

Mayor of Ramsau does not deny bad mood between holidaymakers and locals

As the newspaper writes, some hiking trails have been closed or blocked in recent years. Mayor Ernst Fischbacher justified this by saying that some trails lead over private property and that this would no longer be tolerated. “But there are no main hiking trails,” he explained. He did not deny the irritable mood: “There is a real lack of respect on both sides.”

Fischbacher blamed the tourists for this. “People have picnics in the middle of the pasture, walk across fields, let their dogs run free and generally have little respect for property,” complained the mayor, who stressed, however, that “in Ramsau, not a single guest is treated unkindly if they behave normally.”

Schladming-Dachstein Tourism Association defends itself against allegations

After the report was published, the Schladming-Dachstein Tourism Association’s phone line did not stop ringing. The tone of many of those who called was: “That’s not who we are,” explained chairman Andreas Keinprecht of the Small newspaperIn the case of the German holidaymaker, it was a “single, unfortunate encounter”, it was further stated.

The report caused quite a stir on Instagram. Some comments showed disapproval of the blogger. Some users criticized the newspaper for paying too much attention to the influencer. Most, however, had positive things to say about the people in the Dachstein holiday region. They were courteous and friendly. Barcelona also has problems with tourists. Locals there attacked holidaymakers with water pistols. (mt)