Home page World

From: Armin T Linder

Split

The German entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has not yet been determined. But one German participant is fixed: for Australia.

Perth/Buchholz/Liverpool – The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2023 will take place in Liverpool on May 13 this year. Great Britain was “only” second last yearjumps but for the winner Ukraine one – in the war-torn country is a of course not to organize such a competition. Gradually, more and more participants become known. Who will compete for Germany will be revealed on March 3rd. Ballermann star Ikke Hipgold is one of the candidates for the preliminary round.

Eurovision Song Contest: Daniel Estrin from Voyager grew up in the Lüneburg Heath

A German participant in the ESC 2023 – at least for the semifinals a few days earlier – has already been determined. Bizarre: He competes for Australia! As it became known on Tuesday (February 21), the country is sending the progressive metal band Voyager into the race. Their frontman Daniel Estrin was born in December 1981 in Buchholz in der Nordheide (Lüneburg Heath/Lower Saxony), as he was once at rockzoom.de explained. He also grew up in Buchholz before moving to Australia. Incidentally, Estrin, who also has Russian roots, still has his German passport. The responsible PR agency confirmed this on tz.de request.

Danny Estrin is the frontman of the Australian band Voyager – and he grew up in Germany. © Dark Spirit Photography/PR

The band Voyager was founded in Australia in 1999 and was very international from the start, Estrin explained in 2008 rockzoom.de. “Australia is simply a very multicultural country, where people from different nations come together and, among other things, also make music. It is therefore no coincidence that our crew is German-Italian-Scottish-English-Russian-American. However, the early days of the band were less ethnically influenced, at that time the German-Russian in me was probably most evident in the music.”

Eurovision Song Contest: Voyager to represent Australia with “Promise”.

Voyager will be starting ESC 2023 with the song “Promise” written by the band itself, a metal track with pop aspects that should definitely wash through the ears of the audience in Liverpool and on the television screens, even if hard guitars at ESC have been nothing new since Lordi’s win with “Hard Rock Hallelujah”.

Eurovision Song Contest: Lower Saxony Daniel Estrin and his band Voyager full of anticipation

The Australian rockers around the German Daniel Estrin are already full of ESC fever. The cover photo on the official Facebook page, which has at least 40,000 fans, reads: “Represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.” A statement read: “We are absolutely EXCITED to announce that we are representing Australia and our beautiful Represent the State of WA in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest!”

The band have “proactively threw their hat in the ring to perform at ESC since Australia announced its participation and when we think that we’ve finally made it, it’s both surreal and absolutely mind-blowing for us.” They are looking forward to tackling the “wild ride” together with the fans.

Estrin himself is a “longtime ESC supporter”, he reveals and sees it as a “summit” to take part. He promises: “Voyager will play the best show on earth.” Their song was “made for the ESC stage, and together we think it’s one of our best so far.”

Eurovision Song Contest: Why is Australia there at all?

Why is Australia allowed to go to the ESC at all? What has long been normal for fans of the Eurovision Song Contest irritates casual viewers again and again. Since 2015, “Down Under” has also sent a song to the actual European competition. As a welcome permanent guest – because the ESC fans are also numerous in Australia. Eurovision.de explains: “The participating countries are all members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and do not necessarily have to be part of the EU.” In the Nordheide, part of the Lüneburg Heath, some could also keep their fingers crossed for the Australian contribution in 2023. (lin)