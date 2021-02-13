The German company RFA announced its plan to build rockets and micro-launchers to transport satellites into space at a cost of 3 million euros per launch, to become the most economical commercial provider in its field.

The firm, Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), will offer commercial satellite launch services in low Earth orbits and has started manufacturing the first prototypes. In German media, their ships have already been nicknamed “rockets-Aldi”, alluding to the German supermarket chain with low prices.

This new company, founded in 2018 in Augsburg (south of the country), plans to have a prototype to be launched in 2022. From that year on it will send between 20 and 30 rockets per year and it will increase launches until reaching, in 2030, one per week.

The German company RFA announced its plan to build rockets and micro-launchers to transport satellites into space.

The RFA rockets – which is part of the OHB group, a European multinational focused on space technology – could carry up to 1,300 kilograms of cargo in each launch and the cost per kilogram would be around 2,500 euros; they estimate that they would offer a price up to three times lower than the competition.

At the moment their rockets are in the first of three construction phases – they have begun to make the prototypes of the engine -; as stated by the RFA, they are designed to put satellites into orbit with millimeter precision.

Competition to the United States

According to its statement, a billion dollar market that attracts more and more investors. Small launch vehicles are playing an increasingly important role in the commercial use of space by private providers.

However, much of that capital goes to US companies; According to their data, of the 15.7 billion dollars that 252 space companies invested in 2020 worldwide, 9.4 billion went to US companies.

Elon Musk now has competition in conquering space. (Photo: REUTERS)

“We do not want to leave this lucrative market to the United States as we can take full advantage of the cost advantages of mass production and build rockets like cars“, explains in a statement the CEO of OHB, Marco Fuchs.

“Due to the high demand and investment opportunities in this promising market, we now open the possibility for other investors to participate in the growth of Rocket Factory“, he adds. The German startup has started a round of seeking financing to get 25 million euros.

In relation to what they point to as their “main competitor” -the space company SpaceX directed by Elon Musk- the FRG points out that while the business model of that rival is oriented to the transport of large masses, its will focus on smaller loads.

At the moment its rockets are in the first of three construction phases.

With the European Space Agency

The FRG signed on Friday a second contract for the commercial space transport aids and services program (ESA Boost!), With which the European Space Agency (ESA) encourages companies that provide space transport services.

According to its statement, ESA aid will be aimed at facilitating the production and testing of the rocket’s orbital stage. RFA ONE, which will be responsible for transporting small satellites to low Earth orbits from 2022.

In November 2020, the company signed a first ESA Boost! to carry out the tests for the first stage of the rocket with the support of the Portuguese Space Agency and CEiiA, a Portuguese center for engineering and technological development.

EFE