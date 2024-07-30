The Querétaro aerospace industry continues to grow, now through a new investment of 900 million of weights by the German company DIEHL Aviationa leader in avionics interiors and systems, who announced this large investment for the construction of a new plant in the entity.

What was said

With this investment of around 900 million pesos, DIEHL Aviation will establish a modern factory in Querétaro dedicated to the production of essential components for the aeronautical industry, such as sinks, supply systems and overhead compartments for aircraft.

This new facility, which is expected to be operational in mid-2025, will generate around 500 highly specialized jobs in its first phase. This was announced by the state governor, Mauricio Kuri González, on his social networks.

“This investment is a sign of the confidence that international companies have in Querétaro and its potential for the development of the aerospace industry,” said the state leader.

Strategic location

DIEHL Aviation Executives They highlighted that the Querétaro election This was due to several factors, including the state’s strategic location, the availability of qualified labor, and the solid aerospace ecosystem that has developed in the region.

“In the first phase, we believe that there will be around 500 people working for us in Querétaro. It is a great pleasure to be there and to take advantage of this great country, this great city of Querétaro,” shared Jörg Schuler, CEO of DIEHL Aviation through the social network X.