From: Bona Hyun

German companies still do business with Russia. Because certain goods are exempt from the sanctions. However, the calculation does not have to work out for the companies.

Moscow – Anyone who goes shopping in Russia is likely to find cheese from the Bavarian company Hochland in the refrigerated shelves of supermarkets. The German manufacturer continues to do business with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

German-Russian business relationships “morally reprehensible”, but not punishable

Doing business with Russia is initially not a criminal offense unless the sanctions are explicitly violated. This is what economic expert Dr. Jens Perret from the International School of Management (ISM) told our editorial team. “The current sanctions do not cover the entire product portfolio of these companies, so food is explicitly excluded from the sanctions by both the EU and the USA. Accordingly, it may be morally reprehensible to maintain business activities in Russia, but the delivery of the corresponding goods is not initially a matter of circumventing EU sanctions.”

According to Perret, the situation is different when it comes to the delivery of dual-use goods and high-tech goods, which in the broadest sense can also include electronic products. Dual use goods can be used for both civil and military purposes. These include certain chemicals, machines, technologies and materials, but in particular also software or technologies. “If these reach Russia via third countries, it is clearly a violation of the sanctions imposed.”

Criticism of German business relations with Russia: Should sanctions be imposed?

According to Perret, circumvention strategies via third countries in which the sanctions are actively undermined should also be viewed critically. “A consistent approach to preventing these circumvention strategies is that not only the next customer outside the EU is considered, but also companies that have to prove complete supply chains up to the end customer and penalties for violating the sanctions are extended to the entire supply chains .”

Consideration could also be given to expanding the list of sanctions to include goods that affect the general population of Russia. However, this is currently viewed rather critically from an EU perspective.

Are German-Russian business relationships punishable? The EU has imposed a number of import and export restrictions on Russia as part of its economic sanctions. This means that European companies cannot sell certain products to Russia (export restrictions) and that Russian companies cannot sell certain products to the EU (import restrictions). Excluded from the export and import restrictions are products intended primarily for consumption, as well as certain products for the health, pharmaceutical, food and agricultural sectors, in order not to harm the Russian population. There is therefore no penalty for the export of food or health products. “It looks different when we look at the sanctions adopted by Russia,” explained Perret. The sanctions imposed against Russia include, among other things, a ban on the import of food from the EU. “Delivering corresponding products via third countries is tantamount to circumventing sanctions, which, however, must be punished by the Russian side.”

Which German companies have business relationships with Russia despite the Ukraine war?

Even if there is no legal basis for active intervention in German business relations with Russia, more and more people are calling for a stop. According to Perret, past protests on social media platforms against active business relationships with Russia have shown that this could lead to a loss of brand value. “It is therefore possible that active business relationships with Russia are already being punished, even if the state is not initially involved,” said economic expert Perret.

The elite US university Yale regularly publishes a list of which companies, in addition to food manufacturers such as Hochland or Ritter Sport, have business relationships with Russia (as of September 2023). Here, for example, dive B. Pharmaceutical and medical supplies companies like B. Braun and healthcare groups like Fresenius.

There are also German manufacturers who stopped supplying but did not completely withdraw from the Russian market. This is what the company told Bosch SWR, It would still “sell remaining stocks from local warehouses” but would “no longer import household appliances to Russia.” The largest taxpayer among German companies is the trading group Metro, which generated around $3.4 billion in revenue in Russia in 2022. This is based on data from the Kiev School of Economics tagesschau.de present. (As of July 2023).

What impact do the sanctions have on Russia?

The economic sanctions that have been imposed so far are having an effect: Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted for the first time in a TV speech (March 2023) that Western sanctions against Russia could have a negative impact on the country’s economy. Putin admitted that the sanctions imposed against Moscow over the offensive in Ukraine could have “negative” consequences for the country. According to the World Bank, Russian trade in goods and services fell significantly in 2022. (bohy)