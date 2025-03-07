The German Nordic combiners won the gold medal at the World Cup and thus provided the first German World Cup title in Trondheim. In the line -up of Johannes Rydzek, Wendelin Thannheimer, Julian Schmid and Vinzenz Geiger, the quartet of national coach Eric Frenzel prevailed off Austria and Norway. Germany also defied a fall from the start runner Rydzek, who fell down on a departure in his final round.

The German team benefited from a disqualification by the Norwegian Jörgen Graabak. The leap from the Olympic champion was deleted from the evaluation due to an inadmissible bond, which is why Norway went into the trail with a gap of over a minute and a half. With four valid attempts, the hosts, which is inviolable in the previous races, would have started first place.

Nordic Ski World Cup :German cross -country skiers win bronze The German cross-country team has to wait a long time for a medal at the Nordic Ski World Cup. On the third last day of competition, it works after an exciting fight against the Finns.

The four Oberstdorfer Rydzek, Thannheimer, Schmid and Geiger showed a strong performance on the ski jump and trail. After Rydzek’s fall, Thannheimer kept the gap to the Austrians stable before the running strong Schmid and Geiger first caught up over the last two five-kilometer sections and then provided gold in the final round.

For Norway, a famous series ended after World Cup gold 2019, 2021 and 2023. The outstanding Jarl Magnus Riiber made it in third place in three -way fight with Japan and Finland and secured bronze. In singles and in mixed, Riiber, who ended his success career due to a chronic intestinal disease after this season, had previously won gold.

The competition had been postponed from Thursday to Friday due to stormy weather in Trondheim. After bronze in singles and silver in mixed, Olympic champion Geiger has already been decorated with three medals. On Saturday (9.30 a.m. ski jumping, 2:30 p.m. cross-country skiing) there is another chance for the combiners in the Großschanzen-single.