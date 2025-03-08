The Nordic combiners, the quartet around Vinzenz Geiger, have nothing to stop, not even a fall of Johannes Rydzek, who came out of step as a start runner on a departure. At the end of a curious competition, the team won the first gold medal for the athletes of the German Ski Association in Trondheim on Friday. “In combination,” said Geiger radiantly, “the craziest things happen.”

Rydzek, Wendelin Thannheimer, Julian Schmid and Vinzenz Geiger, all from Oberstdorf, meant the jump at the start. Then they were unexpectedly second – because of the disqualification of the Norwegian Joergen Graabak. In the case of material control, an inadmissible bond on the ski of the four -time Olympic champion was criticized and his jump was taken out of the rating. The Norwegian team, defending champion and Olympic champion, who had been comfortable, now went into the cross -country ski run with a gap of more than a minute and a half – and the team of national coach Erik Frenzel took their chance.

Nordic Ski World Cup :German cross -country skiers win bronze The German cross-country team has to wait a long time for a medal at the Nordic Ski World Cup. On the third last day of competition, it works after an exciting fight against the Finns.

He was very proud of his team, said Frenzel, because the World Cup debutant Thannheimer, after Rydzek’s fall, managed to not make the leadership of the Austrians greater before Schmid and finally Geiger went on track and overtook the competitors. Thanks to the outstanding combined man Jarl Magnus Riiber, Norway still fought in third place. And even if Riiber, who had already won singles and mixed in Trondheim, later defiantly found that “we were the best team”, Gold went to the permanent rivals.

“The whole tower wobbled,” said Selina Freitag

And before the curious competition day ended, ski jumper Selina Friday had also won a silver medal. She learned about it by radio. Because a violent wind came up in the evening, the individual competition was canceled before its second jump. The first attempt, a further set to 131 meters, gave the 23-year-old athlete from Oberwiesenthal her third medal at this World Cup. She was already the second best in the normal hill and also had bronze with her colleagues Agnes Reisch, Juliane Seyfarth and Katharina Schmidt. Like last week, the currently fabulous, jumping, only 19 -year -old Nika Prevc from Slovenia secured the title. Bronze went to Eirin Maria Kvandal from Norway.

The demolition of the competition was the right decision of the jury, said national coach Heinz Kuttin, the wind was incalculable and thus became dangerous. “The whole tower wobbled,” confirmed Selina Freitag.

“It was a really nice World Cup. I am glad that I can go home with three medals, ”she said, after getting back to the stadium. With the lift, not through the air. For the colleagues of the Nordic combination, the world champions from Oberstdorf, the individual competition is still on the program on Saturday.