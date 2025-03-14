Before it became the new English national coach for Thomas Tuchel Ernst, he went to celebrate again. He recently took part in a meeting of earlier and current players from Chelsea, with whom he won the Champions League in 2021; It looked like a revival. On pictures that were posted by the wife of the then Chelsea midfield strategist Jorginho on Instagram, Tuchel can be seen how he poses in a good mood in the naval blade outfit with a slide cap.

From Tuchel’s appearance, the English were able to derive his personal well -being and his comradely relationship with his former players. In addition, the occasion recalled his Three Lion team that Tuchel has already recorded great coaching successes and that the eternal English treasure hunt for the World Cup can therefore be trusted. The English would like to find the trophy 60 years after the World Cup home win in 1966 at the 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The starting point for this mission was a press conference on Friday in the Nation Stadium Wembley, on which Tuchel, 51, presented his first English squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Albania half a year after his presentation. With a lively “Hello, Everyone” he took a seat on the podium, then he rubbed his hands, gave himself a glass of still water and kept reading glasses ready, but he did not put on. There was a lot to discuss after he had only been heard but never heard. Since the official start of the contract in January, the coach, who worked in the previous season at Bayern, has visited 25 games in the stadium in 72 days.

The nomination list gave a first idea of ​​his future route. On the one hand, the trainer wants to maintain the hierarchical structures of his predecessor Gareth Southgate, and on the other hand change the style of play. The three most distinctive personal details were example of this: the return of the players Jordan Henderson (Ajax Amsterdam) and Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, borrowed from Manchester United) and the 32-year-old, Dan Burn (Newcastle United) for the first time. In country soccer, it is particularly important to “build a spirit and a brotherhood”, which transferred to the nation, analyzed the previous club coach Tuchel. You could not only do this with “young players”.

A total of five players integrated Tuchel who are older than 30 years, including Harry Kane from FC Bayern, which was confirmed as captain. It is remarkable how the midfield professional Henderson-after his farewell from Liverpool and a detour to Saudi Arabia-fought back as captain in Amsterdam. In his view, this is based on character, manager and energy. With his experience, the 34-year-old is an important contact for the young colleagues, Tuchel emphasized. Henderson stands for everything he tries to build. The defenders Burn also distinguished the values.

A joke at your own expense – that arrives at the English audience

Tuchel represents a different kind of Football in view as Southgate. Compared to the predecessor eighth of stability and compactness, Tuchel wants to establish a “direct, physical and offensive style”, and rhythm and intensity are also to be increased. The aim is that his eleven “reflect” the style of play from the Premier League, he realized. Because you have to be “confident enough” to practice “English football” as an English national team instead of copying other countries. Such properties are commonly certified by striker Rashford, 27, a particularly straightforward English player. In Manchester, however, Rashford had appeared too delightful. With the appeal, Tuchel Rashford’s recent positive development wants to reward Villa and thus ensure that its improvements in defensive cooperation stop. The left wing had impressed Tuchel years ago when he was hit with Paris Saint-Germain on Manchester United: Rashford’s goals against him were “a bit annoying,” Tuchel complained at the time.

Tuchel lived the requirements for his players on his debut appearance: he was passionate, rousing and aggressive. England’s boulevard press, which complained that Tuchel may have recently spent too much time with his children in Munich, he countered by stating that he moved his center of life to London. The fact that some commentators were surprised about his sporting decisions also bounced up to Tuchel: it would surprise him more if there were no debates in the country.

He provided his explanations with the mixture of smug, charm and chuzp. He could be sure of the popularity among English fans when he refused to answer a question in German right from the start “out of respect for the location”. And afterwards, with English humor, herself took his arms: Reference to the debutant Burn, he joked that he almost “overlooked” this list on his 55 player, although it was so huge (1.98 meters). Tuchel was also thoughtful when he explained that it was time to part with his long -time specialists Arno Michels and Zsolt Löw to enable new impulses. His closest team of coaches now consists of the English Anthony Barry and James Melbourne, the Portuguese Henrique Hilário and the Frenchman Nicolas Mayer. Maybe it would hardly have been conveyed to the English public, in addition to hiring other employees from the land of arch -rival Germany.

His first England course begins for Tuchel on Monday. In previous years, “not much” was missing for the English title win, so “only a small step” was necessary. If Tuchel creates this, there will certainly be a new revival for him one day – then with the English national players.