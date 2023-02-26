Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Austria: German coach falls over an embankment – ​​a passenger dies at the scene of the accident. © Mike Vogl/APA/dpa

A German coach fell over an embankment near Schladming in Austria. A vacationer was fatally injured. There are serious injuries.

Schladming – In Styria (Austria) on a country road near Schladming, a serious bus accident occurred on Saturday night (February 25) with one dead and two seriously injured. The German coach with 32 occupants got off the road around 11:15 p.m. for an unknown reason and fell down the embankment. He then came to rest on the flat roof of a company building, the Austrian police said on Sunday.

Austria: German coach falls down an embankment – ​​passenger (31) dies at the scene of the accident

A German citizen was fatally injured in the accident. Another passenger and the bus driver (51) – both also German citizens – were taken to the hospitals in Schladming and Schwarzach with serious injuries.

Of the 32 occupants, three people were trapped and had to be freed by the fire brigade, reports the ORF. For a 31-year-old German, however, any help came too late. The man died at the scene of the accident. Most of the other bus passengers suffered minor injuries or were unharmed in the crash, police said. The group on the bus was on the return journey after a toboggan trip, said a police spokesman in Styria, reports the dpa news agency. According to initial findings, only men were on board the bus.

Austria: German coach crashes in bend over embankment. Rescue workers from the fire brigade are on duty at the scene of the accident. © Christoph Schlüsslmayr/BFV LIEZEN/APA/dpa

Austria: German coach crashed in Styria

According to the police, the bus accident happened on the L722 country road in the direction of Schladming in the so-called “Schlösselkehre”. The coach was secured by the fire brigade with supports to prevent another crash, reports the ORF. Finally, the vehicle was recovered with a truck-mounted crane. 160 forces from the police, fire brigade and rescue services as well as a crisis intervention team were deployed at the scene of the accident. Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are still ongoing. The bus driver had not yet been questioned due to his serious injuries. (ml)