Home page World

From: John Welte

Press Split

Mountain guides and mountain rescuers have been warning about the amount of snow in the Alps for two weeks. Three German climbers failed due to the winter conditions.

Scheffau – The rugged Wilder Kaiser mountain range near Kufstein in Tyrol is a popular destination, especially among mountain hikers and mountaineers. Its rocky peaks, which are up to 2,344 meters high, attract climbers in droves. The early onset of winter in the 2nd week of September left so much snow up there that it won’t disappear any time soon. This sometimes makes for very difficult conditions on mountain tours.

The helicopter crew rescues the climbers from the rock face. © ARA Flugrettung – Station Reutte RK-2 / Facebook

German climbers underestimate snow levels on a well-known route in Tyrol

Despite the large amounts of snow, three German climbers wanted to climb the Kopftörlgrat to the Ellmauer Halt, the highest peak in the Wilder Kaiser. This is actually a well-known tour. However, the three of them progressed far too slowly because of the snow and ended up stuck on an almost vertical rock face at an altitude of around 2,000 meters on Sunday evening (September 22nd) when they wanted to initiate an emergency descent.

“Already in summer, finding the way on this classic climbing route in the Wilder Kaiser is difficult,” reports Christian Treichl, local branch manager of the Scheffau/Söllandl mountain rescue service krone.at. Only absolute experts on the route would be able to cope with the current snow conditions.

At around 7 p.m., the mountaineers reported to the Tyrol control center via cell phone. But first they just wanted directions by telephone for the emergency descent. “We advised them not to go any further and offered a rescue with a helicopter during daylight – but they refused,” continued Treichl.

However, for such an operation in the darkness that has now fallen, a helicopter with night flight equipment is necessary. The next one is stationed at the other end of Tyrol in Reutte in Ausserfern. But he was already in action on another rescue mission in Salzburger Land. After the successful completion of this operation, the helicopter flew towards the Wilder Kaiser, refueled on the way and headed for the climbers.

The helicopter had to approach overhanging rocks – ropes were cut

“The trio was stuck in an intersection and in partly overhanging terrain,” says flight rescuer Elmar Flatz crown. He was lowered to the trio using the winch. The pilot hovered over the helicopter. Flatz reports to the portal: “We did a cut rescue. As soon as a climber was hooked up to me, I cut his safety and the winch operator pulled us into the machine – three times in a row.”

The spectacular rescue on the wall took less than 20 minutes, then the helicopter flew the trio uninjured into the valley to Ellmau. The Germans would have faced an icy night. “A terrestrial operation could not have been carried out for safety reasons because of the snow,” emphasizes mountain rescue chief Treichl krone.at. The helicopter crew finally arrived at Reutte base after midnight.

In Switzerland, too, people shake their heads at careless mountain tourists who were stuck on the Matterhorn at an altitude of 3,500 meters in sneakers and sweatpants. At the Traunstein summit in the Salzkammergut, a climber broke off a rock hold and fell. In South Tyrol, a tourist fell 150 meters to her death. In the previous days, eight mountain tourists got lost in the snow in Tyrol. In Berchtesgadener Land (Bavaria), an avalanche thundered into the kitchen window of a mountain hut.