Activists from Germany supported their colleagues from Austria in blocking early traffic in Linz as part of their climate protest wave.

Linz – not only in Germany Climate adhesive of the “last generation” active, on Monday (March 21) 27 activists caused a morning traffic jam in Linz. Welcome, think activists from Germany and supported the protest action. This is reported among other things oe24 and the Upper Austrian news.

Protest of the “Last Generation”: Activists from Germany also arrived

Annoyed drivers, high bills from the police and, last but not least, transnational action show that climate stickers go beyond borders. The “Last Generation” also exists in Austria and their followers are increasingly sticking to the streets in the neighboring country.

information of City of Linz According to four activists, they glued themselves to Waldeggstrasse in Linz, while 23 others blocked the passage at Bulgariplatz. A good half hour after the start of the protest, the police were able to break up the blockade peacefully, according to a report by oe24.

A protest with consequences: climate stickers block passage for ambulances

Climate sticker campaigns meet with a particularly high level of incomprehension when they stop rescue vehicles. “The road blockades not only arouse dissatisfaction among the motorists affected, but also pose a potential safety risk,” says City Councilor for Safety Michael Raml from Linz.

According to the city, the climate stickers blocked the passage of two fire brigade vehicles. In this case, it was fortunate that the delay had no impact on the mission, but the “dangerous activism” had to stop urgently, said Raml. (Felina Wellner)