All right, blocking roads, but it could potentially cost lives. Or is that a necessary sacrifice for the good cause?

We don’t want to sound pathetic, but every time it is the motorist who has to pay the price. And we are not only talking about political decisions, but also about protest actions by angry farmers and climate activists.

Blocking a highway is guaranteed to generate a lot of frustrated motorists who can drink the blood of activists. But that’s not the worst. It can also cause emergency services to be hindered, with all the consequences that entails.

So this happened this morning in Berlin, where climate activists wanted to paralyze everything. Action group ‘Letzte Generation’ blocked roads in more than thirty different places. And they had better glue than the Jinek adhesive, because hammer drills had to be used to get them loose again.

This action also hindered emergency services. Images show how an ambulance with flashing lights is stuck in traffic. This was not the only emergency service to be affected: the fire service had at least 15 reports of emergency services (including ambulances) held up by the action.

After the video of the ambulance circulated on Twitter, the action group immediately started pointing fingers and spoke of a “slander campaign”. According to Letzte Generation, the ambulance had come for them.

However, this has been strongly debunked by the Berlin fire brigade, which also happens to be active on Twitter. They report that the ambulance was indeed on its way to a medical emergency. The climate stickers are therefore quite in front of the pile. Although that is probably a feeling they don’t know.

Through: AD

This article German climate extremists block ambulances appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#German #climate #extremists #block #ambulances