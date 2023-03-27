Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

The European Gas Conference is taking place in Vienna. That is why German climate activists are in the Austrian capital these days. Demos have been around since the weekend.

Vienna – The capital of Austria is facing turbulent days. The European Gas Conference (EGC) will take place in Vienna from Monday (March 27) to Wednesday (March 29). Their participants meet in an unspecified hotel in the city center. The annual gathering of representatives of the European energy industry also brings various climate activists onto the scene. What are they up to? Road blockades, which are part of the everyday life of the so-called climate stickers in this country, must be expected every day. There was already a foretaste at the weekend, like that courier reported.

Climate protests in Vienna: Danube colored green and private jet terminal blocked

The “BlockGas” alliance blocked the Salztor Bridge in downtown Vienna on Saturday and briefly turned the water in the Danube Canal green. At least at the protest on the Danube, where a non-toxic paint was used, German climate activists are said to have been there. A day later, 40 members of the group blocked access to the private jet terminal at Vienna Airport. Loud oe24.at protesters from Germany have also announced their arrival for the coming days.

“BlockGas” explains the protests as follows: “While lobbyists, investors and managers travel to the gas conference in private jets, countless people have frozen this winter, not only in Vienna, and can no longer pay their gas bills.” The alliance’s homepage says: “Come to Vienna to fight rising energy bills and rising temperatures! From March 26th to 29th we will BLOCK and SILENT the European Gas Conference in Vienna.”

Demonstration against the gas conference: In Vienna, the most active raise their voices. © IMAGO / Alex Halada



Demos in Vienna: climate activists ensure police operations – two officers injured

Leading figures from “Fridays for Future” from all over Europe are also expected. At least the “last generation” is not planning any protests of its own. According to the Austrian news agency, they were already found on Monday morning (March 27) at 8 a.m APA Activists from BlockGas and Don’t Gas Africa held an unannounced rally not far from the hotel. Photos show a group of people dressed in white body suits inside a fenced off area. Police officers are stationed behind the fences.

Although the police outnumbered the 50 protesters, pepper spray was used. According to a spokeswoman, two officers were injured. The first arrests were made two hours after the demo began. The Vienna State Police Directorate accused the demonstrators of “serious communal violence”. According to the Austrian ADAC counterpart ÖAMTC, there were traffic jams.

Another unregistered rally was turned into a march. The conference hotel was cordoned off extensively by the police in advance, and a three-digit number of emergency services ensures security.

The police take action: A demonstrator is carried away by several emergency services. © IMAGO / Alex Halada



Gas conference in Vienna: 250 participants from 35 countries announced

According to the local news portal MeinBezirk.at the non-governmental organization Attac, which is critical of globalization, is planning a demo on Tuesday at 5.30 p.m. on Stephansplatz entitled “Stop the gas lobby”. The counter-conference “Power to the People” with “various workshops, panel discussions, film screenings and many other formats” already took place in the city at the weekend. The main topics were climate justice, the energy crisis, the cost of living crisis, inflation, militarization and war.

According to the EGC homepage, more than 250 participants from 35 countries are present at the event. 85 experts will speak, and 100 private meetings will also be announced. The motto of the conference is “Promoting dialogue between Europe and its most important suppliers”. (mg)