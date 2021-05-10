D.a is she, the first spring sun. The gold bells sprout, the birds chirp. In the middle of this allotment garden idyll is Uyen Ninh. In the background, film music swells, “The Lion King” by Hans Zimmer, strings, woodwinds, plus a deep bass voice that proclaims: “It is time.”

The Vietnamese woman reproduces the wake-up call with her lips. She is now in the role of her German roommate. Oh yes, for a good German it’s time to put the winter shoes in the Ikea cupboard in the basement. At last. Put on the white sneaker socks, and then into the Birkenstocks. Oh, that feeling of spring and freedom, it’s time for cycling shorts. The only thing missing is the kettle grill and the grill lighter. This is how the beginning of spring is celebrated in this country. Sounds like a cliché? But don’t you feel a little caught out?

Uyen Ninh plays with this mixture when she uploads videos to TikTok: One laughs at the very German Germans who Uyen Ninh imitates. On the other hand: Birkenstocks are pretty damn comfortable. Of course, you put away the lined boots when winter is over. Ikea is cheap and practical. And what’s wrong with barbecuing?

Uyen Ninh is 25 years old and celebrates German clichés. In the videos that she posted on her TikTok channel @uyenthininh uploads, she looks at the locals through the curious gaze of a researcher. It is an outside view of “the Germans” and it takes time for the German viewer to realize: That’s me. Uyen Ninh holds up a mirror to all of us with the stylistic devices of the TikTok video app. She doesn’t need much for that: the “German roommate” wears a red bobble hat. With a green hoodie and a turned-back cap, she imitates her “German boyfriend”. He stays calm despite all adversities – unless someone talks badly about German “bëër”. With a scarf on her head, she slips into the role of the German neighbor who checks whether the garbage has been properly separated.

The Vietnamese came to the Rhine-Neckar region in 2019 to live with her boyfriend after three years of long-distance relationships and to do her master’s degree in a business degree. Her “German boyfriend” is a constant in her videos, but you never see his face. The couple met in Vietnam, where he was backpacking.

“Explain the word ‘yes’!”: Uyen Ninh’s facial expressions desperately fill the screen because of this impossible task – “next question” says the voice in the background. There are 73,500 more TikTok videos from other users for this sound snippet alone.

TikTok inspires with short, quick clips

TikTok works through pointing and sharpening. The platform is thus similar to Instagram, only without photos. And the clips there are shorter – a maximum of 15 seconds for a message. Most users are young, between 13 and 24 years old. Over the age of 55, two out of three Germans don’t even know the app. The videos live from their high recognition value. It’s the idea of ​​the meme, taken further. Instead of just images and text, moving images and music are added here. Short clips, quick cuts: that’s creative, that’s funny. Video snacks. The next video loads automatically, zack, forgive your heart, continue. Quick comment, have you seen that yet? New content. An hour has already passed.

What do you get to see? Lots of people dancing. But it’s no longer just dance and fun, but also education, life hacks, cooking instructions and news formats. The Washington Post has already recognized the value of the young platform, for the “Tagesschau” Jan Hofer took us to the home office, where he improvised the “Tagesschau” melody with pot lids. With videos like this, Hofer earned the title #Ehrenjan. There are also videos in which experts give tips on how to behave in the event of a racist attack. But there is also criticism, especially concerns about the Chinese government’s influence over the company. The allegation is in the room that ByteDance is forwarding data to the authorities.