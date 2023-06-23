Home page World

From: Joshua Eibl

Split

The news magazine “Monocle” voted Vienna the most livable city in the world for the first time. A German city can also be found in the top three.

Munich – Austria’s capital has made it to number one in a global ranking of the most livable cities. The British magazine compiles an annual list of the most livable cities in the world as part of the “Monocle’s Quality of Life Survey”. Vienna is in first place for the first time – in the previous year it was only enough for seventh place.

Resident 1.9 million Position At the Donau Known foods Sachertorte

Vienna convinced the editors with good local public transport and an excellent infrastructure. The feeling of security due to the lowest crime rate in 20 years was also included in the assessment. The affordable housing and the cultural and leisure activities also stood out for the jury. These are the cheapest city trips in Europe.

“Future-oriented, historic city”: Vienna’s mayor is delighted with the ranking

The magazine generally describes Vienna as a “future-oriented, historic city”. Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig expressed his delight at winning first place: “As mayor, it makes me proud that Vienna is not only one of the safest cities in the world, but that our efforts in the areas of climate protection and housing are also recognized internationally. We do everything to ensure that people in Vienna feel at home. For us, the honor is our mission to continue pursuing the Vienna path in an ambitious and consistent manner.” Vienna and Copenhagen are also at the top of a ranking by the British “Economist” group.

The city of Vienna is not only beautiful, it was even voted the most livable city. © Imago

The ranking: Vienna in first place, Munich in the top 3

Place City previous year’s rating 1. Vienna 7th place 2. Copenhagen 1st place 3. Munich 11th place 4. Zurich place 2 5. Stockholm 5th place 6. Tokyo Rank 6 7. Helsinki 4th place 8th. Madrid 15th place 9. Lisbon place 3 10 Melbourne 19th place See also Farewell to the Giro d'Italia: Nibali is Italy's greatest cycling hero

Monocles editor-in-chief Tyler Brûlé explained the decision in a Bloomberg interview: “All the important elements are there.” However, it was an extremely close race: Copenhagen, Munich, Zurich, Stockholm – all of these cities would “do a lot right”. Other important criteria included the climate, tolerance, medical care, the impact of inflation on life in the city and annual rent increases. Incidentally, you won’t find any North American cities in the rankings: For the first time in 16 years, there are no cities in the top 20.