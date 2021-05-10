German Catholic churches offered their blessing to same-sex couples on Monday, in protest against the Vatican’s refusal to accept them. More than 100 churches across the country signed up to organize services this May 10 or sooner under the motto “love wins,” as part of a project launched by priests, deacons and volunteers.

In the services, all couples will be invited to be blessed, regardless of their sexual orientation. “We raise our voices and say: we will continue to support those people who commit themselves to a binding association and bless their relationship,” according to a statement on the website created for the circumstance.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), the powerful Vatican body responsible for preserving the Church’s creed, ruled in March that same-sex unions cannot be blessed, despite their “positive elements.” .

According to the Vatican, although God “never stops blessing all his pilgrim children in this world (…) he cannot bless sin.” Some German priests reacted to this announcement with an ‘online’ hashtag calling for ‘disobedience’. While some prominent German bishops supported the Vatican’s attitude, others accused the CDF of seeking to stifle theological debates that have been very common among German Catholics in recent years.

In March, 2,600 German priests and deacons signed a petition requesting that the CDF’s decision be ignored, as did 277 theologians. May 10 was chosen for these blessings since it is linked to God sending Noah a rainbow, a symbol used by the LGBT community.

Inspired by this initiative, churches in cities such as Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich will celebrate traditional Masses, as well as open-air services and online activities. “We must finally recognize as a Church that sexuality is part of life, and not only in the marriage between a man and a woman, but in all those loving relationships that are faithful, dignified and respectful ”, declared Birgit Mock, co-chair of the working group on sexuality of the German Synodal Way.