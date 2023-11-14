Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 14/11/2023 – 17:12

A survey by the Evangelical Church of Germany (EKD) reveals that more than half of Germans say they are secular or uninterested in religion, and warns of the need for reforms in religious institutions. The scale of the crisis in German Christian Churches is greater than previously thought, according to a survey released this Tuesday (14/11) by the Evangelical Church of Germany (EKD).

The so-called Study on Church Adherence, presented at the German Synod held in the city of Ulm, revealed that 56% of Germans say they are secular or not interested in religion.

The study’s authors warn that the country will approach a tipping point if the loss of believers is not avoided, although the Church is still seen as a social factor of great importance in the country.

The EKD has carried out this survey every ten years since 1972. This, however, was the first time that the study reflected the attitudes of the German population as a whole, with more than 5 thousand respondents.

The study, considered by EKD as the most comprehensive ever carried out on the subject in Germany, included Catholics, Protestants and believers of other religions, as well as people without religious determination.

The survey concluded that religious ties have decreased not only among Christians, but in general, with 56% of Germans saying they are secular and uninterested in religion.

Only 13% say they are strongly religious, frequently participating in ecclesiastical services.

Among Muslims, a quarter of the faithful say they are very active in their faith, with the same proportion of lay people. Around half of Muslims are classified as distant from their religion.

The vast majority of people without a religious denomination (73%) want churches to continue working on behalf of refugees, as well as for their acceptance. This percentage is 77% among Protestants and 80% among Catholics.

Counseling centers for people with social problems are well regarded by 78% of non-religious people, 95% of Protestants and 92% of Catholics.

Majority supports reforms

In the case of the Catholic Church, the representative of the study and advisory group of the German Bishops’ Conference, Tobias Kladen, states that there is a dramatic drop in trust in the institution.

He highlighted the fact that 96% of Catholics say they are in favor of fundamental reforms in the Church so that it can survive in the future.

For example, 95% of German Catholics say they are in favor of allowing marriage for priests and 86% support blessings for homosexual couples – issues that the Church has refused to accept.

The study concludes that two-thirds of Protestants and three-quarters of Catholics do not rule out leaving the Church, which represents a stark contrast to previous surveys.

“If all these believers actually leave in the coming years, the Church will reach an organizational inflection point,” says the study. This would represent a risk to the very existence of the Churches, or at least the institutions we know today.

