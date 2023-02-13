A German choreographer is frustrated about a negative review of his dance performance In the Dutch Mountains , Friday in The Hague, expressed in a very bizarre way. Marco Goecke (50) rubbed dog poop in the face of the also German ballet critic.

Reviewer Wiebke Hüster (57) filed a report with the police after the attack with dog faeces on Saturday evening at the opera in Hanover. He is investigating insult and inflicting bodily harm. The State Theater in the city sent Goecke on indefinite leave, Culture Minister Falko Mohrs of the state of Lower Saxony told regional broadcaster NDR on Monday. He thinks it’s the right decision. “Now it’s about what the further consequences can look like.” His ministry and the State Theater will jointly examine possible employment law consequences.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the newspaper for which the ballet critic works, also regards the "disgusting and humiliating incident" as an attempt "to intimidate our free, critical view of art." The chairman of the state branch of the German Journalists' Association speaks of an 'attack on press freedom'.



He took out a filled dog poop bag and smeared the contents on our dance critic’s face Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

The ‘dog poop attack’ took place on Saturday evening during the premiere of the ballet performance Glaube–Liebe–Hoffnung (faith-love-hope). During the first intermission, Goecke attacked the ballet critic first verbally and then physically, according to the newspaper. He blocked our unsuspecting reviewer’s way and angrily asked what she was doing at the premiere. Apparently provoked by her review of his Hague ballet performance In the Dutch Mountains, he initially threatened to ‘evict’ her and accused her of being responsible for canceling ballet subscriptions in Hanover.’

Goecke became increasingly upset and eventually became physical, the newspaper continues. “He pulled out a filled dog poop bag and smeared the contents on our dance critic’s face. Then he disappeared unhindered through the overcrowded foyer.’

The ballet critic told the German news agency DPA that Goecke had accused her of “always writing such personal reviews.” Then the choreographer – who had his dog with him – took a dog poop bag out of his pocket and rubbed the faeces in her face with the open side. “When I noticed what he was doing, I started screaming.” After a spokesperson for the theater helped her clean herself in Goecke’s laundry room, the journalist drove to the police to report the incident.



When I noticed what he was doing, I started screaming Wiebke Hüster, Ballet critic Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

According to the newspaper, Goecke’s transgressive behavior exposes the disturbed relationship between an artist and criticism. ‘It testifies to the fatal self-image of a personality in a heavily subsidized management position, who believes that he is above all criticism and, when in doubt, can use violence to make things right. In times when sensitivity and consideration are being proclaimed at all levels in the art world, this is particularly wicked.”

Dutch Dance Theatre

The Nederlands Dans Theater in The Hague, to which Marco Goecke has been affiliated as a choreographer since the 2013-2014 season, says in a written statement that it has taken note of the incident ‘in which Marco Goecke violated the personal integrity of the person concerned. This is contrary to our values ​​that we use as a guideline in all our collaborations.’



Marco Goecke has violated the personal integrity of those involved. This is against our values. Dutch Dance Theater Directorate

The theater “deeply regrets” that the incident took place. ‘Marco Goecke is a valued associate choreographer of NDT with whom we have enjoyed working together for many years, with beautiful dance creations as a result’, according to the statement of artistic director Emily Molnar and business director Willemijn Maas.

According to a spokeswoman, the management will soon talk to Marco Goecke. In the Dutch Mountains is the first full-length work he created for the NDT.