From: Bettina Menzel

Dunes on the beach of Thy National Park in Denmark. After persistent rainfall in the region, landslides occurred on Sunday (25 August). (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Wirestock

While playing in the dunes of Denmark, two German children are caught in a landslide. They are buried for 40 minutes – their condition remains critical.

Copenhagen – During their holiday in Denmark, an unexpected landslide has killed two German Children on Sunday afternoon (25 August). The two boys were playing in the sand in Thy National Park in northern Denmark when the ground suddenly gave way and buried them under masses of sand. The two nine- and twelve-year-olds were taken to hospital and are still in a critical condition according to the latest reports.

Children buried under sand on holiday in Denmark – rescue only after 40 minutes

According to police, the children were buried under the sand for about 40 minutes before they could be rescued. “The two boys received life-saving first aid and were flown to the hospital in Skejby by rescue helicopter in critical condition,” police said. Their health condition was, according to Police report on Sunday was critical. Officials were unable to provide any information on Monday as to whether the children’s condition had improved.

The two boys come from two different families and their Parents witnessed the tragic incident. Preliminary police investigations suggest that the children dug a cave in the dunes while playing, which may have triggered the landslide. “When the accident occurred, several people were on the beach and nearby, and some were helping with the digging,” the report continues. Psychological crisis support is available for those affected and witnesses to the accident.

Heavy rain increases danger: What should beach visitors be aware of?

The Danish police are currently warning people to be more cautious when travelling to coastal areas, as the risk of landslides has increased due to the recent heavy rainfall. After the accident, a 1,000-metre-long stretch of beach in Denmark was cordoned off by the police. The accident was not an isolated incident: another landslide occurred in the same region on Sunday. A ten-year-old boy was buried, but was quickly freed. According to initial findings, he was unharmed.

The Southwest Jutland Fire Service (Sydvestjysk Brandvæsen) issued a Facebook-Article Advice on how to behave properly in dunes. Visitors should therefore not leave the marked paths and should supervise their children at all times. Tourists should also not stay under steep dunes, as landslides can occur without much warning, especially in areas where there has been heavy rainfall. The fire service warns that it is “life-threatening to be buried in a landslide”.

In June, there was also a landslide in Austria following heavy rainfall, in which a child died.