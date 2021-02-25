M.Billions of dollars in depreciation in the agricultural business and provisions for legal disputes pushed Bayer deep into the red last year. In 2020 there was therefore a loss of 10.5 billion euros, announced the agricultural and pharmaceutical company on Thursday.

Bayer had to accept a significant drop in earnings, especially towards the end of the year, in the agricultural sector and in the business with over-the-counter health products. In the fourth quarter, adjusted operating profit (Ebitda) shrank by more than three percent to 2.39 billion euros and thus fell short of analyst expectations. For the year as a whole, it was at the previous year’s level at 11.46 billion euros.

Bayer is also facing headwinds from negative exchange rate effects. As a result, sales fell by almost five percent to 41.4 billion euros; adjusted for currency effects, they were at the previous year’s level.

This year, too, currency effects are slowing the Group: Adjusted for these, Bayer is targeting sales of around 42 to 43 billion euros and an adjusted operating profit of 11.2 billion to 11.5 billion. Including currency effects, management assumes stagnating sales of around 41 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of 10.5 billion to 10.8 billion.

Dividend drops to two euros

The shareholders of the Leverkusen company have to be content with a lower dividend for the past year. It drops by 80 cents to two euros per share.

For Bayer, of all things, the agricultural division became the stress factor last year that the Leverkusen-based company expanded in 2018 with the billion-dollar Monsanto takeover. In the fourth quarter alone, adjusted earnings in the agricultural business collapsed by 30 percent, also due to lower demand in the important North American market. The charges in the agricultural business led to valuation allowances worth billions in the past year.

In addition, the glyphosate comparison, with which Bayer wants to get the wave of lawsuits off the table because of the herbicide’s allegedly carcinogenic effect, is more expensive than expected. During the legal disputes, the company reached an agreement with the plaintiff’s attorneys at the beginning of February on how future lawsuits should be handled and settled and is now waiting for the competent court to approve the agreement.