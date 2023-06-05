Monday, June 5, 2023
Germán Chaves, the list of winners of the cyclist who tragically died

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 5, 2023
in Sports
Germán Chaves, the list of winners of the cyclist who tragically died


German Chaves

Germán Chaves died this June 4 on the road between Chocontá and Villapinzón, in Cundinamarca

Instagram: @teamsistecredito and GermÃ¡n Chaves

Germán Chaves died this June 4 on the road between Chocontá and Villapinzón, in Cundinamarca

He died at the age of 28 when he was training on Sunday.

The Colombian Cycling Federation (FCC) mourned the death of cyclist German Chaves, who was hit by a truck while training on a road in the department of Cundinamarca.

Chaves, born in choconta (Cundinamarca) on March 9, 1995, he formed at Club Deportivo Boyacá de Tunja, and was part of the Coldeportes-Zenu-Claro and EPM-Scott teams, although he currently ran with Team Sistecrédito.
This Sunday the cyclist was training with his father when they were hit by a truck in some facts that are the subject of investigation.

with victories

Germán lost his life instantly, while his father later died in the La Sabana Clinic in Chia.

Aged 28, he was third in the youth classification in the return to colombia Of 2014; third in the classification of young people in the Tour of San Luis in Argentinain 2015.

He was second in the Under-23 category of the time trial at the 2017 Road Nationals; and that same year he won the first stage of the Youth Tour that ended in Dirty river.

In addition, in 2018 he was second in the youth classification in the Vuelta a Aragón and third in the mountains of the Community Cycling Tour of Madrid, while in Colombia he achieved the title of the Return to Boyacá.

In May of this year he had achieved the title of the Fusagasuga Classic his last record in the record and was preparing for the Tour of Colombia.
