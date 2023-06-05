The cyclist German Chaveschampion three weeks ago of the Tour of Fusagasugá, died this Sunday afternoon, after being run over by a truck on the road that connects the municipalities of Chocontá and Villapinzón, in Cundinamarca.

(In context: New tragedy in Colombian cycling: Germán Chaves died hit by a van)

The details

The cyclist Germán Chaves. Photo: Instagram by Germán Chaves, Courtesy

According to the version provided by the authorities, the cyclist was run over along with his father by a van driver who apparently invaded his lane after suffering a microsleep.

Chaves, 28, who was a member of the Sistecrédito team, died at the scene of the accident.

His 49-year-old father died at around 3:42 pm at the Clinic of the University of La Sabana, where he was taken after receiving initial care at the San Martín de Porres Hospital in Chocontá.

Chavez’s story

Chaves, who was part of teams such as Coldeportes-Zenú and EPM Scott, was second in the time trial of the U-23 cycling nationals in 2017 and held the same position in the youth classification of the Vuelta a Aragón, in 2018 .

Just three weeks ago he had been crowned champion of the Fusagasugá Clásica, ahead of his teammate Julián Cardona and the experienced Omar Mendoza.

Jaime Vélez, his coach, remarked to EL TIEMPO that “Germán was a very disciplined boy, who dedicated himself a lot to training and who dreamed of reaching the top of the sport.

In the midst of the wave of messages for his death, President Gustavo Petro expressed his condolences through Twitter, citing the news shared by EL TIEMPO on said social network. “I met Germán when he was mayor. My deepest condolences. RIP,” said the president.

ANDRES FELIPE BALAGUERA

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news