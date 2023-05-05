By Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany supports the African Union’s candidacy for a seat in the G20 group of major economies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday during his second trip to Africa, as the West seeks to lure the continent away from growing rivals like China.

Scholz was speaking after meeting African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat in Addis Ababa on the first leg of a three-day trip to Ethiopia and Kenya.

“Africa must play a greater role in international relations, a role that does justice to the continent and its growing population,” he told a joint press conference, noting that he was “convinced” that the African Union will get a seat at the G20 shortly.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the first representative of a G20 member state to call for inclusion

of the block of 55 countries last year. South Africa is currently the only member of the African continent in the G20, formed by 19 countries and the European Union.

Ramaphosa’s proposal quickly gained backing from US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, amid an effort by the West to position itself as a partner for African countries in the face of growing competition from authoritarian countries like Russia. and China.

China has been trying to expand its influence on the African continent by financing infrastructure projects.

A G20 seat would give one of the world’s fastest growing regions a stronger voice on important issues such as climate change.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke)